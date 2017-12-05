Village postal service stamped out

WHY has the Copmanhusrt postal service closed?

That is the question many Copmanhurst locals are asking and no one seems to have the answer.

On Friday, the General Store and Post Office ceased operating as a a postal service, with a letter sent to residents advising their mail would be handled by Grafton Post Office until further notice.

Locals are up in arms about the decision, having to drive 30-plus kilometres to collect their mail.

Rumours are rampant on the Copmanhurst News Facebook page, but the reason for the closure remains unknown, with Australia Post attributing the closure to "unexpected circumstances”.

"As an interim measure, all PO Box and counter mail is available to collect at the Grafton Post Office,” a spokesman said.

"Australia Post is committed to the Copman- hurst community, and we are currently in discussions with a local business to take on the provision of postal services to the township prior to Christmas.

"Australia Post would like to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will provide an update as soon as the new arrangements have been confirmed.”

Page MP Kevin Hogan said he had had contact with Australia Post.

"I stressed the need to resume full postal services as soon as possible, particularly with Christmas fast approaching,” Mr Hogan said.

"They are now working to restore full services within a week.”

Copmanhurst General Store and Post Office John Bowyer owner said due to

a contractual agreement,

he was unable to comment on the reason for the closure.

The general store remains open.