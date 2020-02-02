Menu
BREAKING THE RULES: Singer Jack Carty breaks one of his life rules by performing in shorts to beat the heat when the Festival of Small Halls came to Nymboida yesterday.
News

Villagers enjoy ot times at the old hall

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 4:37 PM
NYMBOIDA took advantage of the Festival of Small Halls to show its resilience in the face of the bushfire disaster which hit the village nearly three months ago.

Villages ignored blistering heat to take part in the festival with performers Jack Carty and Siobahn Miller performing in front of a backdrop of a phoenix rising from the flames.

THE BAND: Josiah eekes, Evan Burton, Siobahn Miller, Rosie Munro and Innes White waiting to perform at the Nymboida Festival of Small Halls.
Local artist Annie Heckrath painted the backdrop which was used for the Aquarius Festival and was brought back to Nymboida for the Small Halls Festival.

Vice president of small halls festival organiser Woodfordia Inc, Roy Sonnenburg, said the Nymboida event was one of the special celebrations.

“There was every chance the festival would not go ahead here this year,” he said.

“Most of the local organisers lost their homes in the fires in November, so it would have been understandable for them to have called it off,” he said.

Nymboida residents Phil Wakeling and husband Rick Buckmaster enjoy at cool drink at the Nymboida Small Halls Festival.
“It speaks volumes for the spirit of the community that it’s gone ahead and we’ve had a sold out performance here today.”

Mr Sonnenburg said it was great to see the phoenix backdrop again.

“It was done for the Aquarius Festival, where we had a motif of the phoenix making friends with a baby bunyip,” he said.

“The idea was to show how the environment was feeling the effects of climate change.”

Local organiser Laena Stephenson said the local community had excelled itself in presenting the hall for the festival.

Tony Loveday keeping his cool at the Nymboida Small Halls Festival yesterday.
“Local musos Geoff and Tommy Welham did a great job, despite having a few problems with the PA system,” she said.

“And I can’t say enough for our chef, Tommy, for providing us with such a fantastic meal,” Ms Stephenson said.

As well as the grown up entertainment there was plenty for local children to enjoy and beat the heat.

Top of the pops was a blow up water slide closely following by a jumping castle also equipped with water jets to keep things cool.

Between the meal and the main entertainment, the Nymboida River also featured strongly in the entertainment.

