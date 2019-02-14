Vinnies not the place to dump rubbish

HELP NEEDED: Betty Casson and Cheryl Cope at Maclean Vinnies Store with concerns over dumping of rubbish.

WHILE the current trend may be to throw out things that don't spark joy in your life, the dumping of household rubbish and unusable items at the St Vinnies store in Maclean isn't bringing any joy to their workers.

Already short of volunteers, store manager Cheryl Cope said the logistics of sorting through unsuitable items was pushing the organisation to breaking point.

"We've had stuff dumped out the front, we've had it all over the ground,” Ms Cope said. "I got a phone call at 9am on the Australia Day long weekend, and there was stuff just dumped everywhere.”

"We were here, we were all here all day to clean it up, and took the rest of the week to catch up.”

Unfortunately, that's not even close to the worst dump she's seen.

Ms Cope said while they appreciated legitimate donations from the community, and took the good with the bad, unusable items, rubbish and electrical and furniture items were unable to be processed, and cost a lot of money to take to the tip.

"When we get this rubbish dumped on us, it takes the money that we could be helping someone with. We've got breakfasts in schools, men facilities, we need it to help lots of people,” she said.

Ms Cope said the organisation could always do with more volunteers, to help sort through the donations and help in the store, and welcomed anyone who wished to help.

A spokesman for St Vincent de Paul said that following a few guidelines would help the organisation help others in the community.

"Don't give Vinnies or any charity shop any items you wouldn't give your family or friends,” he said.

"Don't dump unusable items in the expectation that they will take it to the dump, as we also get charged tip fees by councils, and must pay the transport costs.

"Specifically, Vinnies does not accept or sell white goods or furniture, regardless of condition.”

Because of dumping issues the donation bins have been removed from some public locations, and from certain adjacent shops, in a few places, including Byron Bay and Ballina, but not in the Clarence. People have been asked to bring donations into the shops, and this has been working very well.

Donations of clean clothes and household items are much appreciated, and are preferably brought into one of the op-shops during working hours.