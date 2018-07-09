Vintage outfits take guests back in time

JUMP IN TIME: Kristy Lollback modelling a Maglia Label pure wool, bottle green jumpsuit featuring flared pants and large outside zippers. The outfit was worn in 1969 by Heather Brown.

JUMP IN TIME: Kristy Lollback modelling a Maglia Label pure wool, bottle green jumpsuit featuring flared pants and large outside zippers. The outfit was worn in 1969 by Heather Brown. Ebony Stansfield

ELEGANT dresses, lace, handmade hats and other vintage garments were showcased on the catwalk at the Grafton Regional Gallery on Saturday.

The fashions on the catwalk showcased upstyled vintage outfits which had been created to suit a certain era such as flapper styles of the 1920s, masculine shapes of the 1980s and the influence and creativity in fabric design and more.

Vintage clothing from the exhibition co-ordinated by Kathy Smith The Captivating Fashions of Yesteryear highlights the stories of personal and engaging aspects of clothing, history and achievements of respected Clarence Valley women.

The clothing in this exhibition drawn from Ms Smith's collection, The Way We Wore, which has been developed over 20 years since she arrived in Grafton and discovered multiple op shops in the area.

About five years ago, she and her friends formed a group called The Friends of The Way We Wore.

Throughout the years together with her team of friends they have arranged many parades and exhibitions of the vintage clothing.

Ms Smith made some of the clothing shown on the catwalk quite some time ago or they were gifted to her from people in the Valley.

"As far as a favourite, I can't pick a favourite. Maybe the one Anita wore, I love the 1970s straw hat. They are all something I have a passion for making,” she said.

Director of Grafton Regional Gallery Niomi Sands said she thought it was a lovely event to celebrate fashion within the Valley and celebrate local women.

She said exhibition captures history and tells a story of the Valley in a really unique way.

"I think that is what fashion can do, it can really celebrate our history because sometimes we don't think about the amount of times we go and buy a beautiful dress, and you feel so special,” Ms Sands said.