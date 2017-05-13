21°
News

Vintage Victa Mowers like new

Caitlan Charles | 13th May 2017 5:00 AM
Jake and Allan Wilcox with one of their restored Victa Mowers at the Grafton Show.
Jake and Allan Wilcox with one of their restored Victa Mowers at the Grafton Show. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOME people might struggle to spend all their time working on a project with one of their parents, but not Jake Wilcox.

It all started with the restoration of one Victa Mower for Jake and his father Allan, but now, it's grown into a project they love.

"Dad brought one home one day and I said 'Oh, lets start restoring it',” Jake said.

"I used to have one years ago on the farm and I used to mow with it,” Allan said.

"I've liked them ever since, and when the farm got sold, the mower got sold and like Jake said, I bought one home, and it's grown ever since.”

After stating with that one mower, the father and son's collection has grown to more than forty Victa Mowers from before and after the 1950s.

"They're not (all) restored yet, but we've (a few) restored and then we've got another forty to do,” Jake said.

A lot of hours and a lot of money has pored into their project.

"Some parts had to be remade from scratch,” Jake said.

"Out of it, we've bought two metal lathes, new machines, we've bought a lot of gear since we started doing it there is a lot in it.”

Both Allan and Jake have been working on the mowers in their spare time, long into the night.

"It took about 12 or 18 months to do them between being at work and at home,” Jake said.

"Getting some of the parts is hard, the wheels had to come out of Melbourne.”

While the two may have about 40 mowers, they might not get to restore all of them.

"Some of them will get used for parts,” Jake said.

According to Jake, the two are joined at the hip and do everything together.

"We went to Melbourne and got some of the mowers, we got 20 I think, we drove down and back,” he said.

"We don't argue, if I'm not sure about something, I'll ask him, if he's not sure about something, he will ask me,” Allan added.

There is no grand plan for the mowers either, Jake and Allan just plan to keep them, and show them off at the Grafton Show.

"We're building another shed just to put all the gear in, all the tools, we're running out of room” Jake said.

The Jake and Allan had a few of their mowers on display at the Grafton Show and managed to acquire a few more mowers along the way.

"We've got six mowers already, that people have gone 'I've got one of them',” Jade said.

If you've got a Victa Mower or parts for the mower you'd like to sell, get in contact with Jake on 0432435138.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Yamba contract a boon for local economy

Yamba contract a boon for local economy

CONTRACTS for the Australian Border Force are one in a million, so it's a big deal when you get one.

Alarm saves couple in Southgate house fire

Rural Fire Service NSW - Kingscliff Branch Photo: Scott Powick DAILY NEWS TWE140815rfs

House on Lawrence Road destroyed

Bonnie's blooming good Mother's Day flowers

Bonnie McGowan of Flower by Bonnie is surrounded by the Mothers Day flower rush.

Flowers still popular on Sunday

Doug Anthony All Stars to play Saraton

The Doug Anthony All Stars will be appearing at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on July 16. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, May 16, 10am.

DAAS to take over stage during July Carnival

Local Partners

Vintage Victa Mowers like new

Jake and Allan Wilcox are dedicating their time to restoring vintage Victa Mowers

Huge plane takes a tour of Valley

Gail O'Driscoll said she was lucky enough to snap this low flying plane on this morning which seemed to be following the river up the valley.

Did you see the enormous plane?

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Get a free photo taken with your mum

Have a free Mother's Day photo taken at Grafton Shoppingworld today, tomorrow and on Sunday

A present your mum can keep forever

New-found fame for the girl with a Voice

WITH just one performance on The Voice, Grafton singer Rachael Noakes has been catapulted from obscurity to celebrity.

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

Doug Anthony All Stars to play Saraton

The Doug Anthony All Stars will be appearing at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on July 16. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, May 16, 10am.

DAAS to take over stage during July Carnival

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

BOWTELL BARGAIN!

37 BOWTELL AVENUE, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $275,000

With views over the agricultural farms, only a few blocks away from the GDS Club, just as close to infants, primary and high schools and a 10 minute walk into...

Love That View

5-7 Conway Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000

What's not to love about this one? Definitely one of the best available residential blocks within the beautiful Riverside town of Lawrence. Just imagine waking...

Lot 11 Stockmans Rest - 5491m2

Lot 11 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $159,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Lot 6 Stockmans Rest - 4001m2

Lot 6 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $164,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Lot 9 Stockmans Rest - 3.75 hectares

Lot 9 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $179,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Lot 82 - 874.5 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 82 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 82 - 874.5 m2 Corner block with two street ... $152,000

Agents Comment: Lot 82 - 874.5 m2 Corner block with two street frontages, whilst size is applicable for subdivision the easement at the front could make it...

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $359,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

Where your Beach House meets the National Park

17 Hibiscus Avenue, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $640,000

The picturesque beach side village of Brooms Head maintains the purity and beauty of the North Coast holiday lifestyle that has been enjoyed for generations over...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

How to secure your views by buying neighbours' air

Richard Brown and Gill Nadler are pleased their city views are protected from being built out.

Home owners are spending hundreds of thousands to secure air rights

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village”

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!