Vintage Victa Mowers like new

Jake and Allan Wilcox with one of their restored Victa Mowers at the Grafton Show.

SOME people might struggle to spend all their time working on a project with one of their parents, but not Jake Wilcox.

It all started with the restoration of one Victa Mower for Jake and his father Allan, but now, it's grown into a project they love.

"Dad brought one home one day and I said 'Oh, lets start restoring it',” Jake said.

"I used to have one years ago on the farm and I used to mow with it,” Allan said.

"I've liked them ever since, and when the farm got sold, the mower got sold and like Jake said, I bought one home, and it's grown ever since.”

After stating with that one mower, the father and son's collection has grown to more than forty Victa Mowers from before and after the 1950s.

"They're not (all) restored yet, but we've (a few) restored and then we've got another forty to do,” Jake said.

A lot of hours and a lot of money has pored into their project.

"Some parts had to be remade from scratch,” Jake said.

"Out of it, we've bought two metal lathes, new machines, we've bought a lot of gear since we started doing it there is a lot in it.”

Both Allan and Jake have been working on the mowers in their spare time, long into the night.

"It took about 12 or 18 months to do them between being at work and at home,” Jake said.

"Getting some of the parts is hard, the wheels had to come out of Melbourne.”

While the two may have about 40 mowers, they might not get to restore all of them.

"Some of them will get used for parts,” Jake said.

According to Jake, the two are joined at the hip and do everything together.

"We went to Melbourne and got some of the mowers, we got 20 I think, we drove down and back,” he said.

"We don't argue, if I'm not sure about something, I'll ask him, if he's not sure about something, he will ask me,” Allan added.

There is no grand plan for the mowers either, Jake and Allan just plan to keep them, and show them off at the Grafton Show.

"We're building another shed just to put all the gear in, all the tools, we're running out of room” Jake said.

The Jake and Allan had a few of their mowers on display at the Grafton Show and managed to acquire a few more mowers along the way.

"We've got six mowers already, that people have gone 'I've got one of them',” Jade said.

If you've got a Victa Mower or parts for the mower you'd like to sell, get in contact with Jake on 0432435138.