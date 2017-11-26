Mayor signs pledge against domestic violence

SUPPORT: Mayor Jim Simmons, with Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay, signs the White Ribbon Day pledge at the Yamba River Markets.

WHITE Ribbon Day isn't the only day the Clarence Valley community should be talking about domestic violence, according to campaigner Nicole Secomb.

She and the Clarence Valley Domestic Violence Committee were at the Yamba Markets on Saturday with Coffs/Clarence Command police officers, giving people the opportunity to take the pledge to not commit, excuse or remain silent about domestic violence against women.

Ms Secomb said the committee were always working with the Clarence community to highlight the impact of domestic violence and educate people on what to do if they heard about it or experienced it.

"It's an issue that impacts on all communities and unfortunately in the Clarence Valley we have high statistics around domestic violence and have consistently had high statistics around it," she said.

"Which is why it's important for the community to take a stand around domestic violence."

Ms Secomb said committee members were trying to address domestic violence all year round, and most recently they had been working with hair and beauty salons in the Clarence Valley.

"We're providing them with information about domestic violence - it's been identified that often women will disclose in a place like a hair salon," she said.

"It's been said for many years the hairdressers are the incidental counsellors, so what we want to do is equip those people with information around domestic violence and how they can assist a woman."

The committee provide hair and beauty salons with information and phone numbers.