Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mayor signs pledge against domestic violence

SUPPORT: Mayor Jim Simmons, with Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay, signs the White Ribbon Day pledge at the Yamba River Markets.
SUPPORT: Mayor Jim Simmons, with Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay, signs the White Ribbon Day pledge at the Yamba River Markets. Caitlan Charles
Caitlan Charles
by

WHITE Ribbon Day isn't the only day the Clarence Valley community should be talking about domestic violence, according to campaigner Nicole Secomb.

She and the Clarence Valley Domestic Violence Committee were at the Yamba Markets on Saturday with Coffs/Clarence Command police officers, giving people the opportunity to take the pledge to not commit, excuse or remain silent about domestic violence against women.

Ms Secomb said the committee were always working with the Clarence community to highlight the impact of domestic violence and educate people on what to do if they heard about it or experienced it.

"It's an issue that impacts on all communities and unfortunately in the Clarence Valley we have high statistics around domestic violence and have consistently had high statistics around it," she said.

"Which is why it's important for the community to take a stand around domestic violence."

Ms Secomb said committee members were trying to address domestic violence all year round, and most recently they had been working with hair and beauty salons in the Clarence Valley.

"We're providing them with information about domestic violence - it's been identified that often women will disclose in a place like a hair salon," she said.

"It's been said for many years the hairdressers are the incidental counsellors, so what we want to do is equip those people with information around domestic violence and how they can assist a woman."

The committee provide hair and beauty salons with information and phone numbers.

 

Nicole Secomb and Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons cut the White Ribbon Day cake at the Yamba Markets.
Nicole Secomb and Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons cut the White Ribbon Day cake at the Yamba Markets. Caitlan Charles

Topics:  clarence valley council domestic violence jim simmons nicole secomb white ribbon white ribbon day

Grafton Daily Examiner
Ulmarra's notorious blackspot

Ulmarra's notorious blackspot

Do you think the Pacific Highway through Ulmarra is one of the most notorious parts of the highway?

Heir to the salon throne

CUT ABOVE THE REST: Stacey Ellis, Abbie Ellis and Melanie Gray from Heir-Affiti - top of the Daily Examiner's Facebook hairdresser poll.

Heir Affiti takes it out for the second year in a row

Determined Ellis notches maiden grade century

VICTORY: Jacob Ellis at the crease for Westlawn against his former club GDSC Easts at Lower Fisher Park in round 4 of the 2017/18 Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League competition.

Westlawn cruise to first innings win on the back of talented teen.

Exhibitions to finish out 2017

SECRET BABY: A creche at a large maternity hospital 1954. A new exhibition, Without Consent, explores the practice of forced adoption in Australia.

Final exhibitions on show at the Grafton Regional Gallery

Local Partners