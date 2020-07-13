Violent bar brawl starts in pokie room, ends with glassing

IT TOOK five years for a Tweed Heads man involved in a bar brawl to get his day in court after police couldn't find him.

Jacob Thomas Patrick Schiemer pleaded guilty to affray in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

A night out with two friends took a turn for the worst when the now 27-year-old was at the Kingscliff Hotel on April 17 2015.

Just before 10.45pm, Schiemer's friend was hit in the face by another man talking to him while he sat at the pokies.

Despite a member of the public trying to break up the fight, Schiemer, his friend and the other man began punching one another, ending up on the floor.

Other people in the gaming area moved to avoid the confrontation and alert security.

Schiemer's friend attacked the other man with a schooner glass, leaving him with lacerations to his ear and a puncture wound in his abdomen.

The skirmish ended after security separated the men and escorted Schiemer and his friend from the building.

A warrant for Schiemer to attend court was executed after he moved address and police could not locate him.

The other two men involved in the fight were also charged.

Defence solicitor Phillip Crick said Schiemer wasn't trying to avoid police; he was unaware of the late charge.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair took into account Schiemer had been out of trouble since 2015 despite having previous offences of violence on his record.

"I accept you did not start it, you were not the person with the glass in your hand but you did not stop it and by my reading of the facts you were keen to take part," she said.

"You appear to have settled down in the last five years."

Schiemer was convicted and received a 12 month conditional release order.