Violent offender sentenced for assaulting fiance, breaching AVO

Jake Peterson, 26, has been sentenced in Grafton Local Court for a violent assault on his fiance as well as breaching bail conditions.

A MAITLAND man who was on bail for slamming his fiance’s head into an elevator wall was caught breaching an AVO while on holiday in Yamba, a court has heard.

Jake Peterson, 26, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday after entering pleas of guilty to common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contravene restriction of an apprehended violence order and three charges of intentionally or recklessly destroy/damage property.

According to court documents in May this year Peterson and the victim, who had been engaged for three months, were visiting family in Sydney and staying at the Meriton Suites when an argument broke out in the early hours of the morning.

The victim attempted to leave the apartment but was stopped by Peterson who punched a hole in the apartment’s bedroom wall as well as a window.

The victim managed to escape to an elevator in the hallway but was followed by Peterson who grabbed the victims face and slammed it into the wall before punching her in the head.

Following the assault Peterson was arrested and granted bail on the condition he was not to have a domestic relationship or contact with the victim.

However, around two months later on July 4 about 6.50pm police responded to an incident where witnesses reported a violent domestic dispute in a cabin at Blue Dolphin Holiday Resort, Yamba.

Police attended and spoke to victim in cabin but declined to tell police what happened, and Peterson had already left the location.

When asked if an AVO was in place she said it wasn’t, but after making inquiries police believed the victim was protecting Peterson and took photographs of blood on the cabin floor and outside patio. Police also saw a security door to the cabin ripped from the tracks and destroyed. The victim told police “he did it but I’m going to pay for it”.

A short time later police were patrolling on Yamba Rd when they saw Peterson entering the victim’s vehicle with the victim in the driver’s seat. The vehicle accelerated away down Golding St, and when police activated emergency lights for vehicle to stop Peterson jumped from the car and fled to a nearby property.

Police searched the area and found Peterson hiding under a caravan, who then came out and continued to run from police before he was eventually arrested after the foot pursuit in Susan St, Yamba.

In court on Tuesday magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the contravention charge was aggravated by the fact Peterson was on bail for a “violent and vicious assault” committed just months prior.

“The community’s attitude to domestic violence is that it is to be taken very seriously by the courts and there’s a message that needs to be sent to the community that domestic violence is not tolerated,” the magistrate said.

“The harm to the victim must be acknowledged, as is the strong need for general deterrence.”

Magistrate Crittenden noted Peterson had a history of violence in his criminal record and described the level of violence as “considerable”.

Peterson was sentenced to a 12-month intensive corrections order, as well as 200 hours community service.