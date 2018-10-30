Vicious attack sees perpetrator declared a violent offender

IPSWICH man Lyndon James Brown has been jailed for more than 10 years after his brutal spanner attack left an innocent man with brain injuries.

An Ipswich court heard the young victim would have died without medical intervention.

A fight between two young women may have been the trigger for the assault.

In Ipswich District Court, Brown, 26, maintained his innocence, stating he was not there that night.

But a jury found him guilty of committing a malicious act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Christopher Shersby, 23, at Booval on March 19, 2017; and assault causing bodily harm when armed/in company to Tahlea Fagan.

In sentencing, Judge Douglas McGill SC said Brown lied on the witness stand when giving evidence.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson sought a jail term of up to 10 years, saying Brown laughed during his trial.

Brown's father, Michael John Brown, went on trial at the same time but was acquitted after the jury found him not guilty.

Ms Thompson said Mr Shersby suffered a skull fracture and bleeding to the brain when attacked by a group of people outside a Booval residential complex.

Mr Shersby's former girlfriend also suffered injuries with bruising and swelling to her face.

Ms Thompson said there was an argument earlier that Sunday when Lyndon Brown and girlfriend Cricket Jaimee Walden, 22, visited people there.

Cricket Jaimee Walden leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Mr Shersby was not involved in any way.

The trial heard the recorded voice of Brown who had phoned Melissa Rey offering money to keep their mouth shut about an earlier incident.

The Crown case stated Lyndon Brown, Walden and others went to the complex later that night with weapons.

There had been a voice message left at 8.33pm in which a man's voice said: "It's Browny. I need back up."

Residents had been outside the units when someone yelled "they're coming".

Brown struck Ms Fagan on the shoulder with a spanner, causing pain and bruising.

Mr Shersby was seen being beaten and a resident called triple-0 at 9.04pm.

In her evidence, Ms Rey had "punched on" with Walden in the afternoon incident.

Then when the group of intruders arrived that same night, she said they all had something in their hands. After the assaults, she saw Walden holding her head and jumping, apparently in shock, telling them to go.

She also saw Mr Shersby with his head covered in blood.

Defence barrister Joshua Fenton, for Lyndon Brown, argued before the jury it was "a black and white case, not shades of grey".

"He was either there that night or at home," he said.

Judge McGill said while others ran inside their units, Mr Shersby and another resident likely stayed outside in the belief they had nothing to fear as they were not involved.

"They were innocent bystanders," he said.

"It was a planned attack. Deliberate violence on your part.

"You were in company. Other people were armed. The attack vicious."

He found that Mr Shersby suffered brain damage but there was no updated medical report.

Judge McGill noted Walden's role, her guilty plea and that she had received a lesser jail sentence.

She is now on parole.

Brown was sentenced to 11 years jail for the most serious offence but some of the time spent in custody was taken into account. The sentence was reduced to 10 years and two months.

He was automatically declared a violent offender and must serve 80 per cent.