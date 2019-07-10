VIP EXPERIENCE: Life inside the Parade Yard Pavilion

VIP FOR A DAY: Daily Examiner journalist Jarrard Potter explores what a day out in the CRJC's Parade Yard Pavilion is really like.

VIP FOR A DAY: Daily Examiner journalist Jarrard Potter explores what a day out in the CRJC's Parade Yard Pavilion is really like. Kathryn Lewis

THERE'S excitement to be had in all parts of the Clarence River Jockey Club on Ramornie Day, from cheering on the horses trackside to enjoying the view from the members' grandstand, but this year I want to take you to a tent only an exclusive few get to enjoy.

Beside the parade yard, and across a small track that connects the yard to the stables beside the track, is a large white tent aptly named the Parade Yard Pavilion.

It's the CRJC's first class section, a exclusive area for those looking to enjoy a day at the races as a VIP.

This year, I was allowed in.

A press pass tends to let journalists into most places in the name of the job, however every year I've tried to enter with just the CRJC press pass, security have promptly turned me away, however this year I came armed with the light blue wristband, denoting my status as a 'very important person'.

The appeal of the pavilion is the convenience it offers. Being next to the parade yard, you've got an excellent vantage point to watch the horses strut their stuff before they take to the track to battle for victory.

You've got a good view of that too, with the pavilion opening up to a view straight down the home stretch of the track. The big screen is in clear sight as well, so no part of the race can be missed.

Yes, I know that the traditional food of the July Carnival is the famed ham roll, but the salty and sweet treat is available along with a plethora of other food options in the pavilion. There's even the chance to go back for seconds, for thirds as the case may be.

When it comes to the beverages, the beer looked awfully cold and the champagne bubbled away as it should, so another tick there.

A bookie and TAB are both right there for everyone's convenience. What's not to like about being a VIP?