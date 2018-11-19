VIRAL: Australia goes crazy over the 'Gladstone Wiggle'

A GLADSTONE man has accidentally started a viral trend after posting a lewd video of himself on Snapchat, with plenty of users mocking the Toolooa man.

About midday Sunday afternoon, a man posted an explicit video of himself on the 'Our Story' map, where users can share Snapchat videos for the public to see.

The video showed him wiggling his genitals.

While the original post had been taken down by Monday morning, other users in the region have imitated the man's actions.

It has now been dubbed the 'Gladstone Wiggle'.

People have copied it using other non-sexual objects, such as air fresheners, pencils, iPhone charging cables, tails of their pets and vegetables.

Tens of people in the Gladstone region have imitated the now-infamous wiggle.

The wiggle then started spreading across the country, with users in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne getting in on the action.

Residents in neighbouring cities such as Rockhampton and Bundaberg also jumped on the bandwagon, showing their own versions of the wiggle, and it has even spread to cities in Queensland's west.

Many people took to Facebook to show their bewilderment over the wiggle.

"Someone wanna explain the "Our Story" on Snapchat...in Gladstone?" Bradley Steedman said in a public post.

The wiggle has also been prominently featured on a Geelong community page in Victoria.

"You know Queensland has some issues when the most normal Snapchat from that area is a guy throwing a vacuum over the fence," Ida Verheyen said.

"All of Gladstone is making a mockery of this guy. It's so funny," Amanda Harvey said.

"Shout out to everyone in Gladstone, plus the guy that threw the vacuum cleaner," Ketria Dumesny said.

Twitter is also catching on to the Gladstone Wiggle craze.

"The Gladstone Wiggle is the best thing to come out of Australia. #gladstonewiggle" said one user.