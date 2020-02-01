Viral video shows Aussie rain miracle

South Australia has copped a string of severe weather events, with flooding, thunderstorms and strong winds affecting huge chunks of the state.

But not all is a loss in the fire-ravaged state, after a viral video posted on Facebook by Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Oil Distillery captured the heartwarming moment a pair of "ecstatic" emus splash in a waterhole that was "dry as a bone" on Kangaroo Island just two hours earlier following the earlier fire devastation.

Kangaroo Island - which was decimated by bushfires just weeks ago - also received a soaking with more than 50 millimetres of rain falling.

Our Emus are ecstatic.🙏💧🌧 Guess what? We just had a big rain on Kangaroo Island, this pond was dry as a bone 2 hours ago. 😍 🌧🌧🌧 www.emuridge.com.au/shop/ no more fires and the dams are filling, yay☺️🍃 Posted by Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Oil Distillery on Thursday, 30 January 2020

The city of Port Lincoln on the Eyre Peninsula was gripped by flash flooding earlier, with photos revealing homes and businesses inundated with water.

The flooding was so severe power was temporarily cut to more than 5000 properties and the State Emergency Service received hundreds of calls for help.

The ABC reports power was also cut to the Royal Adelaide Hospital and elective surgery cancelled due to the extreme weather.

The Adelaide Advertiser reports that overnight the city received more rain in one day than the first four months of 2019 - and also surpassed the February average rainfall of 20.5mm at the West Tce station.

While driving after a flood watch out for hazards - eg downed powerlines, fallen trees, water on roads, livestock and wildlife on roads. Want more information about what to do before, during and after a flood? Visit our website.https://t.co/HRY0qzd02s pic.twitter.com/WkH0IdN7WS — SASES (@SA_SES) January 31, 2020



The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for people in the Flinders, Riverland, North East Pastoral and parts of Mid North, Murraylands and North West Pastoral districts, which remains in place.

The Bureau has warned that severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area today.

Locations which may be affected include Renmark, Coober Pedy, Roxby Downs, Leigh Creek, Jamestown and Woomera.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should secure or put away loose items around their property, move cars under cover or away from trees, keep clear of fallen power lines, creeks and storm drains, stay indoors and away from windows while storms are nearby and to avoid driving, riding or walking through flood water.

Haidee Ottens, pictured at her flooded home in Port Lincoln. Picture: Robert Lang

The BOM also issued a road weather alert for Adelaide this morning, warning that reduced visibility in fog and low cloud would make road conditions dangerous during Saturday morning in the Adelaide Hills and southern suburbs.

South Australian police have advised that motorists should slow down and take extra care, maintain a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front and turn on your headlights.

Drivers seeking information on any road closures are urged to contact their local council or the police.

Meanwhile, southern parts of NSW are facing a high fire risk today with watch and act fire warnings also in place for parts of Victoria as Australia's wild summer weather continues.