Viral videos attract eyes to Mick's properties

GET THE PICTURE: Mick Smith of Elders Grafton is making 'viral' videos for real estate sales.

GET THE PICTURE: Mick Smith of Elders Grafton is making 'viral' videos for real estate sales. Adam Hourigan

WHAT'S a video about a kebab store or a rough and tumble game of frontyard rugby got to do with selling property?

According to Elders Grafton's Mick Smith, it's all about making you look.

"There's so much chaos in the advertising market, we've realised we just want to stand out among the crowd and be seen," he said.

Mr Smith said the videos had to be relatable, and they had to be memorable, even if everyone didn't like them.

"You can relate to the guys in the kebab store, you can relate to the person playing footy," he said.

"I can relate to a lot more things than a video that starts 'Welcome to a lovely humble abode...', most will just switch off."

And whether you agree with the marketing method or not, Mr Smith said he was trying to create something that stuck in people's heads.

"With one we had a property with a great yard so we got the boys together to play a game of footy, and treated it like a fully serious final games," he said.

"We didn't mention one word about the property, and some people might not agree with that, but everyone was talking about it, and if you go to a barbecue and someone says 'Hey did you see that video of those guys playing footy?' suddenly you're talking about the property and you might look into it further."

Mr Smith said up until two years ago, he was anti-social media, coming from a background in the police force, but in the past two years has learnt to harness its potential.

"A recent one we did for a races give-away is nearly at 18,000 views and hundreds of comments," he said.

"Not all of them work, some of them don't, but you just keep putting it out there.

"We can target these posts so people can be at home at night, put the kids to bed, get a wine and bang your ad pops up. It's very targeted."

Elders Grafton principal Kylie Pearson said there was an effective method in the offbeat marketing madness.

"Marketing is by nature designed to draw attention to a product - these guys attract thousands of would-be clients," she said.

"Our internet viewings are hugely bolstered by these videos proving to us that they attract genuine buyers.

"The videos literally go viral within hours."

Ms Pearson said it was important for the agents to have an outlet for creativity at work.

"Real estate agents are renowned for burnout working 6-7 days per week," she said. "It's imperative they enjoy what they do."

To see the videos, visit the Facebook page Mick Smith - Elders Real Estate.