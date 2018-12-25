Kohli focused on winning, not sledging

Indian captain Virat Kohli can't guarantee he'll dial down his on-field verbal war with Aussie skipper Tim Paine.

But with the bigger picture of a series win at the forefront of his thoughts, Kohli said he wasn't searching his mind for something to "talk about" with his opponents.

Kohli's dream of becoming the first Indian captain to win a series in Australia took a hammer blow on Christmas Day with star spinner Ravi Ashwin ruled out for the second straight game as he battles injury.

The tourists were widely panned for not playing a frontline spinner in the second Test in Perth and watched on as Aussie tweaker Nathan Lyon took eight wickets to help the home team level the series 1-1.

Kohli and Paine had a running on-field battle in Perth, and even came close to contact on the fourth day before they exchanged a frosty post-game handshake.

But while Kohli has been painted as the villain in a scintillating series so far, the Indian captain said the war would be won on skills, not one-liners.

"That's in the past. It's Test cricket at the highest level when two tough teams are going against each other," Kohli said on Christmas Day.

"There will be things happen on the field. I think it's important to leave it there. We are definitely not trying to find something to talk about.

"You just want to play good competitive cricket and when both teams are passionate and desperate to win those things happen on the field. As long as the line is not crossed, you have no issues.

Tim Paine and Virat Kohli with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the Boxing Day Test. Picture: Getty

"I'm sure Tim and myself both understand what happened and we definitely don't want to do something unnecessary. We want to lead our teams well and play good cricket."

Kohli said he wasn't concerned with what people thought of him anyway.

"I am never going to take a banner outside in the world and explain myself, that this is who I am and you need to like me," he said.

"These are things that happen on the outside, I literally have no control of that. It's an individual choice what you want to focus on, my focus is on winning the Test match.

"I have no idea about what people say. Everyone is entitled to their point of view. I just want to focus on good cricket and make my team win."

