Virgin Australia has launched a 48-hour sale dishing out huge discounts on economy and business class flights across the country.
Virgin launches massive flight sale

by Hannah Moore
7th Oct 2020 8:32 PM

Virgin Australia has launched a massive sale for economy and business class flights across the country.

Fares on select flights have been discounted 20 per cent, but the sale is only available for those who book in the airline's app.

The flights will only be available until 11.59pm on October 8, and travel must be between October 14 and December 9 2020.

"As state border restrictions ease, we've seen first-hand how Australians want to reconnect with loved ones, and be able to get out and explore all that this country has to offer," Virgin Australia spokesperson Kris Taute said.

Virgin is slashing prices for domestic flihgts. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
"From today, customers who download and book via the Virgin Australia app will automatically gain access to up to 20 per cent off selected economy and business class fares."

For those who are on the Queensland side of the border, the airline is also offering a discounted fare of $129 on flights between Brisbane and Hamilton Island until tickets are sold out.

Hamilton Island flights are on sale for the lucky ones on the Queensland side of the border.
Queensland's Tourism Minister Kate Jones said this deal was in partnership with the state government, which she hoped would be a welcome relief for the struggling sector.

"We expect this service to generate $1.36 million in overnight visitor expenditure over the duration of Queensland Government support," she said.

