Virgin set to resume Coffs Harbour flights

VIRGIN Australia will resume flights at Coffs Harbour Airport from July 20.

As part of the airline's revised domestic schedule, Virgin will operate two return flights a week on its Coffs Harbour-Sydney route, on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The airline announced this week it will recommence 17 more routes as borders reopen. This revised schedule will allow people to travel to just under 30 local destinations by early August.

Other routes set to resume include Newcastle, Ballina, Hobart, Launceston, Darwin, Alice Springs, Hamilton Island, Maroochydore, Mount Isa and Prosperine.

"Travel is back on the agenda for many Australians and we're happy to be able to resume flights to a number of holiday destinations in Queensland, Northern NSW and the Northern Territory," Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer John MacLeod said.

"We're pleased to have continued our collaborative effort with the Federal government to reintroduce some services as we start to see confidence return, and as each state and territory comes closer to finalising their plans for the easing of restrictions and the reopening of borders."

The airline has also introduced new measures to minimise the risk of Covid-19, including pre-departure health screening, contactless check-in, sequenced boarding and disembarkation, and more frequent cleaning procedures.

The newly revised schedule comes as the airline undergoes a business restructure under American private equity firm Bain Capital, which last week entered into an agreement to become the new owner of the struggling airline for an undisclosed sum.

Virgin Australia had entered into voluntary administration in April.

Bain Capital has made an "ongoing commitment" to invest in regional services, however the company will likely cut key routes which were not profitable for the airline.

Meanwhile, Qantas this month increased its services between Coffs Harbour and Sydney to 12 return flights a week.

Fly Corporate also continues to operate two return flights a week between Coffs Harbour and Brisbane.