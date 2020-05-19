Virtual memorial after mum and kids murdered by father

The family of Hannah Clarke is holding a virtual memorial for the slain mum and her three kids, three months on from the tragedy.

A virtual memorial is being held for Brisbane mother Hannah Clarke and her three children killed in an horrific domestic violence attack earlier this year.

Ms Clarke's brother Nathaniel released an emotional video messaging inviting people to take part in the remembrance today, three months on from the tragedy.

"(Tuesday) will mark three months since my sister Hannah and her three children … were killed in a horrific act of domestic violence," Mr Clarke said.

"To honour their beautiful memories, we are hosting a virtual memorial on Facebook at Small Steps 4 Hannah.

"We are doing this also to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Month in Queensland."

Ms Clarke and her children, Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were in the family car on the way to school on February 19 when they were ambushed by her estranged husband, Rowan Baxter.

Aaliyah, 6, Trey, 3, and Laianah, 4, were murdered by their father.

He doused the car in petrol and set it alight. The children died at the scene and Ms Clarke succumbed to her injuries in hospital later that day.

Baxter died at the scene from self-inflicted wounds.

The horrific incident sparked an outpouring of grief from around Australia and renewed calls for more action on domestic violence.

In the days after, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll revealed the courage and heroism Ms Clarke showed in the moments before her death.

"Right through to her passing, Hannah showed amazing courage and heroism, ensuring that she gave our police and emergency services at the scene a detailed statement of the horrific events that unfolded, leading to the death of her three children and ultimately herself," Commissioner Carroll said.

"Hannah's determination to provide our police the information they needed to ensure justice should be served truly encapsulates the sort of person Hannah was.

"She was strong, she was determined, she was courageous."

Framed photos of Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey on display during their funeral in Brisbane. Picture: AAP

The Clarke family is encouraging people to take a photograph or record a video of something that makes them happy, saying it could be "your favourite place, person or thing".

"Incorporate the word HALT into the photo or video … then uploaded on to Facebook or Instagram and tag Small Steps 4 Hannah along with #HALTdv".

HALT represents the initials of Ms Clarke and her children.

Hannah Clarke died in hospital several hours after the horrific attack.