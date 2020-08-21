VIRTUAL TOUR: Take a look inside finished PCYC

THE highly anticipated $6.5 million PCYC Grafton is ready to open its doors this Monday, August 24.

Prior to opening The Daily Examiner had an exclusive tour of the state-of-the art complex.

Grafton PCYC will deliver high performance training facilities not previously available in the Clarence Valley, all at one venue.

While the primary purpose of PCYC clubs is to provide a safe space for youth in the community to participate in healthy activities and engage with local police, it will be available for the whole community to benefit.

Some of the new features include a purpose-built gymnastics facility capable of catering for up to 600 gymnasts per day, a high performance gym which includes boxing, and a value gym for PCYC members, a classroom equipped with elite video analysis, and safe recreational spaces for Grafton's youth to hang out.

Meanwhile, the existing basketball stadium has been revamped with improved and more efficient lighting and ventilation.