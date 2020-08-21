Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Grafton PCYC virtual tour
News

VIRTUAL TOUR: Take a look inside finished PCYC

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE highly anticipated $6.5 million PCYC Grafton is ready to open its doors this Monday, August 24.

Prior to opening The Daily Examiner had an exclusive tour of the state-of-the art complex.

Grafton PCYC will deliver high performance training facilities not previously available in the Clarence Valley, all at one venue.

While the primary purpose of PCYC clubs is to provide a safe space for youth in the community to participate in healthy activities and engage with local police, it will be available for the whole community to benefit.

The $6.5 million Grafton PCYC facility opens on Monday, 24th August, 2020.
The $6.5 million Grafton PCYC facility opens on Monday, 24th August, 2020.

Some of the new features include a purpose-built gymnastics facility capable of catering for up to 600 gymnasts per day, a high performance gym which includes boxing, and a value gym for PCYC members, a classroom equipped with elite video analysis, and safe recreational spaces for Grafton's youth to hang out.

Meanwhile, the existing basketball stadium has been revamped with improved and more efficient lighting and ventilation.

basketball boxing clarence development grafton basketball grafton gymnastics grafton pcyc gymnastics pcyc pcyc grafton youth space youth sport
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Could Grafton’s history keeper have its place on new bridge?

        Premium Content Could Grafton’s history keeper have its place on new bridge?

        Letters to the Editor One resident suggests naming the new Grafton bridge after an entity that plays a major role in creating the local identity, but is rarely acknowledged.

        High standards keep the orders flowing at Harwood Hotel

        Premium Content High standards keep the orders flowing at Harwood Hotel

        Food & Entertainment Local food and good quality the secret for Harwood Hotel

        WINTER WONDERLAND: Where the snow’s falling this weekend

        Premium Content WINTER WONDERLAND: Where the snow’s falling this weekend

        News If you feel like a drive, a blast of cold air will bring some snow falls over the...

        COVER IMAGES: Colours of the beach

        Premium Content COVER IMAGES: Colours of the beach

        Life GALLERY: Clarence Valley photographers share their favourite moment