Virus chaos on Clarence events

THE government’s ban on gatherings larger than 500 people to stave off the coronavirus is claiming more local events by the day.

The Maclean Highland Gathering cancelled their event for the first time in World War 2 on the weekend, and as community groups meet to determine their response to the public health order.

Late yesterday afternoon, the NSW RSL has made the decision to cancel all public ANZAC Day commemoration services across the state.

“The risk to vulnerable people during the current health situation is simply too high for these events to continue in their traditional format,” acting state president Ray James said.

“Given the significant concerns around the spread of COVID-19, it would be irresponsible to allow such large gatherings as we see each year on ANZAC Day to go ahead.”

Locally, the order has wereaked havoc among the arts community, with scheduled stage shows Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoast by the Criterion Theatre, and the Wizard of Oz by the Little Scottish Town Youth Theatre postponed.

Director Janet Gray said that they were looking at alternative dates, and with the prediction of the virus becoming worse during the winter months, we are looking later towards late August-October.

President of the Criterion Theatre Desan Padayachee said the group was still organising options for refunds on tickets, and more information would be coming through their Facebook page.

The Clarence Valley Orchestra also cancelled their Musical Feast scheduled to be held at the Christ Church Cathedral on April 18.

The Yamba River Markets this weekend have been cancelled, although the Yamba Food Markets will continue each Wednesday morning in Yamba. Organiser Debrah Novak posted that they will provide hand sanitiser, surgical gloves, disinfectant will all be available for free on the 5 tables.

From Wednesday they will also offer a concierge shopping service.

Ms Novak advised people who feel unwell to stay at home.

Further afield, the popular Bluesfest music festival in Byron Bay was cancelled, and Primex and Casino Beef Week has been postponed.

Clarence Valley Council announced that they have enacted precuationary measures across all Clarence Valley libraries to protect our library team and community members. While the library reminas open, their number one preference for accessing library services at this time is online.