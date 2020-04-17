Virus concern for Tasmania nursing homes

There are concerns coronavirus may have been spread to three nursing homes in northwest Tasmania after it was a revealed a healthcare worker who tested positive did shifts at the facilities.

The person, who was diagnosed on Wednesday, worked at two hospitals in Burnie which are at the centre of an outbreak in the region.

It was revealed on Thursday night the worker also completed shifts at Melaleuca Nursing Home in East Devonport, Eliza Purton Home for the Aged in Ulverstone and Coroneagh Park in Penguin.

No virus cases have been confirmed at the homes, but one resident with mild respiratory symptoms is expected to get test results back on Friday.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said Commonwealth teams will provide the homes with additional staff where needed and ensure supplies of personal protective equipment are adequate

"We will have teams on site at each facility to start testing all residents and workers (on Friday)," Senator Colbeck said.

"It is vital that we act quickly to understand the situation and get on top of any potential cases."

Burnie's North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital were shut on Monday to undergo an unprecedented deep clean.

More than 80 of the state's 180 COVID-19 cases are directly linked to an outbreak at the hospitals, with dozens of workers among them.

The state government hopes the facilities' emergency departments will reopen on Friday.

About 1200 healthcare workers from the hospitals are in two weeks' of quarantine to mitigate the outbreak.

Australian Defence Force medicos and an AUSMAT team, usually used for international humanitarian relief, have been flown in from the mainland to get services back online.

Six people have died from the virus in Tasmania.