Residents are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 after traces of the virus were found in samples taken from a Sydney sewage station.
Virus found in Sydney sewage

by Anthony Piovesan
5th Nov 2020 8:12 PM

Residents in western Sydney are being urged to get tested for coronavirus after traces of the virus were detected at a sewage pumping station in the area.

NSW Health confirmed fragments of COVID-19 were identified in samples taken on Wednesday from the sewerage system that drains parts of Leppington, Catherine Field, Gledswood Hills, Varroville and Denham Court.

"Symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, tiredness, fever or loss of taste or smell can all signal COVID-19," a statement read.

"After testing, you must remain isolated until a negative result is received."

There are more than 300 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW.

Sewage testing for COVID‑19 started in July. There is no evidence coronavirus is transmitted via wastewater systems.

