Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daniela Trezzi took her own life after becoming infected with the coronavirus.
Daniela Trezzi took her own life after becoming infected with the coronavirus.
Health

Virus-infected nurse's tragic end

by Tariq Tahir
27th Mar 2020 6:29 AM

An Italian nurse who contracted the coronavirus has taken her own life after she feared she had spread it to others, it was reported.

Daniela Trezzi, 34, worked in the intensive care unit of the San Gerardo Hospital in the city of Monza, in the Lombardy region, which is the epicentre of Italy's coronavirus crisis.

Daniela had been at work since Italy was hit by the virus, around six weeks ago, according to the National Federation of Nurses of Italy.

 

The 34-year-old worked at a hospital in Monza, northern Italy.
The 34-year-old worked at a hospital in Monza, northern Italy.

She had already suffered considerable stress after working on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak and had been off work since March 10 after testing positive.

The nurses' federation said Daniela became extremely anxious out of "fear of having infected others", Il Messaggero reports.

The group said: "We express our pain and consternation over the suicide of our young colleague.

"Our 450,000 professionals will join together around the relatives and family of Daniela."

RELATED: How Australia's outbreak compares to Italy's

RELATED: How 'flattening the curve' saves lives

Daniela Trezzi took her own life after becoming infected with the coronavirus.
Daniela Trezzi took her own life after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

TERRIFYING TOLL

The coronavirus death toll in Italy has now overtaken that of China, where it originated.

Doctors in Italy have warned the country is facing a "catastrophic" situation.

More than 2,600 medical workers have now been infected in Italy - over eight per cent of the country's total cases.

coronaviruspromo

The figures were released by a health foundation which said the "huge number" of infected medics showed that procedures and protection equipment for doctors were "still inadequate".

Italy's doctors have described patients who would normally be in intensive care having to be left on wards without the equipment or staff to properly treat them.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as Virus-infected nurse's tragic end

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks italy nurse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence cafe at the epicentre of COVID-19 response

        premium_icon Clarence cafe at the epicentre of COVID-19 response

        News Hospital cafe owner in a privileged position, overhearing medicos talk about the coronavirus battle while he makes them a coffee.

        Tasty gesture for Grafton's heroes on the frontline

        premium_icon Tasty gesture for Grafton's heroes on the frontline

        News ‘Doctors and nurses are working around the clock to protect the local community and...

        NERVOUS WAIT: Coronavirus puts 2020 league season on hold

        premium_icon NERVOUS WAIT: Coronavirus puts 2020 league season on hold

        Rugby League ‘It will take a lot of hard work to survive.’

        Huge rush for Saraton’s ‘sweet’ closing deal

        premium_icon Huge rush for Saraton’s ‘sweet’ closing deal

        Offbeat Move over toilet paper, the choc tops are in high demand with the sweet treat...