Vision for planning laid out in key document

Glencoe Lifestyle Resort is just one of the new developments touted for the Clarence Valley.

A KEY document which will shape planning in the Clarence Valley has been put out for public comment.

Clarence Valley Council is encouraging residents and business owners to provide feedback on the draft Local Strategic Planning Statement which guides land use planning in the region.

The LSPS is a new legislative requirement designed to link NSW government strategic plans with Council’s plans and strategies and all regional NSW councils are required to prepare one by July.

The document articulates the way council is planning for growth in the region and makes mention of a shift in focus from the traditional low-density residential areas to more contemporary developments.

“This pattern of development remains important to the character of the area, and many heritage precincts, with private open space, backyards, gardens and tall trees,” the LSPS states

“However, there are many in the community that would benefit from more contemporary housing typology, where they can walk to amenities and services, age in place and enjoy access to services and facilities within easy reach.”

Director of environment, planning and community Des Schroder said the document set out the vision for land use for the next 20 years and the way those projects will be prioritised and achieved.

“We live in one of the best regions in NSW, recently we have suffered a number of setbacks with drought, fire, flood and now the social and economic effects of coronavirus,” he said.

“This plan will help direct efforts to ensure the land use planning framework supports business and the community through recovery.”

For more information go to clarence.nsw.gov.au/lsps.