Vision for the valley in five plans coming to council

THE CLARENCE Valley community is about to get its first look at a suite of plans which will guide it over the next decade.

The Clarence Valley Council will debate five reports from the general manager detailing draft strategies to guide the region until 2027 when it meets in Grafton from 4pm today.

All five reports have recommendations to go on public exhibition for 28 days from May 19.

One of the reports, the 2017/21 Delivery Program, 2017/18 Operational Plan Including Revenue Policy, Budget and Service Plans, has ruled out closing the Iluka Library.

Instead, the report identifies $60,000 in cost reductions from the CVC Library Service, which will save the Iluka Library from closure.

The same report shows the council will save $2.19 million in 2017/18 from a staff reduction of 29 full-time equivalent positions. This adds up to a saving of $8.44 million to 2020/21.

On the revenue side the report includes a proposal for a special rates variation of 8% a year for three years, which includes an estimated rate peg of 2%.

The cumulative increase of 25.9% will be retained permanently in the rates structure.

The report says the combined savings and revenue, totalling $15.658 million over the four years to 2020/21 will enable the council to achieve a general fund operating surplus.

The council has also prepared a plan called Clarence 2027, which has been developed in consultation with the community to reflect its priorities and aspirations.

Other draft reports will look at workforce management strategy, asset management and long-term financial plans.

Council officers will collate community responses to the reports, which will be on display at the council's offices in Grafton and Maclean from May 19 to June 16 and present a final report to the June 27 council meeting.