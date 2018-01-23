Vision no barrier to the beach

EXPLORING: Jance Tortely uses his Dakota disc on the sand, at Yamba beach.

A school holiday program run by Guide Dogs NSW and ACT, gave children with vision impairment the opportunity to improve their orientation and mobility skills on Yamba beach, yesterday.

Guide Dogs NSW and ACT Regional Manager, Jeremy Hill, said the school holiday program provides young people with an overview of accessible beach activities such as swimming, assisted body board surfing, and allows them to safely explore the beach and rock pools.

"Our goal is to help children with vision impairment develop their confidence in being close to the water, so that they can enjoy the beach this summer just like any other young person," Mr Hill said.

"Yamba beach is great for this program as it has stairs, the pools and they can graduate onto all these different things."

Mr Hill said the program also creates a whole new experience, where children are slowly shown the beach so they can face their fears of the water.

Mr Hill said a lot of the siblings of vision impaired children will go and enjoy the beach, where the visually impaired child will just go and sit on the sidelines.

"All the efforts go into teaching the children about the beach, so when they get older they have the confidence to go and explore things."

The participants also got to enjoy walking around the beach using a Dakota disc, which is a round, flat disc that is an inter-changeable head that attaches to their long canes.

Orientation Mobility Specialist Lyndel Bosman said the attachments are great for the beach and helps get around different surfaces of the beach, such as wet and dry sand.

"It detects ground changes, such as moats or holes in the sand, " Ms Lyndel Bosman.

Mr Hill said along with being a great learning experience, the school holiday program also allows young participants to meet other children who are vision impaired.

"It gives them the opportunity to socialise and share experiences with each other about having vision loss and what works best for them," he said.

12-year-old Shawn Rogers from Maclean who participated in the program, said he sort of enjoys going to the beach and he likes swimming.

"The least favourite part of the beach would be when you don't have goggles and the water gets into your eyes."

