Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPOOKY: Donna Starr-Walker will help to host the Halloween evening at the Haunted House in Goonellabah.
SPOOKY: Donna Starr-Walker will help to host the Halloween evening at the Haunted House in Goonellabah. Marc Stapelberg
News

Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

by Cath Piltz
31st Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS THIS Lismore's scariest house?

As part of their Halloween celebrations, one Goonellabah family will tonight open up their haunted house for trick or treating children and their parents.

Alan Sneath said the spooky house has more than 20 interactive displays.

Mr Sneath and guide for the evening, Donna Starr-Walker, are inviting families to explore the House of Halloween tonight from 5pm until 8pm, with bags of lollies and treats for those who dare.

 

An incredible Halloween themed experience has been created using film-props, zombies, vampires, skeletons, talking heads, witches, bats, spiders, moving books, moving holographic pictures, black cats, chess boards and gargoyles.

Be warned: You will be greeted by a gargoyle at the front entrance with glowing red eyes.

"It's so boring waiting for trick or treaters," it says.

"Finally I have someone to talk to!"

The creature then erupts into maniacal laughter.

halloween lismore scary house
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman guilty over golf club bashing

    premium_icon Woman guilty over golf club bashing

    Crime A SOUTH Grafton woman has been was found guilty of beating her on-again-off-again partner's secret girlfriend with a golf club.

    LOOK: Dragonboats like you've never seen them before

    LOOK: Dragonboats like you've never seen them before

    Water Sports Bird's eye view of the Jacaranda carnival on Sunday

    NO MORE: Maccas to go from Shoppingworld

    premium_icon NO MORE: Maccas to go from Shoppingworld

    Business Fast food giant leaves centre

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    Support 'overwhelming' for Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve

    News Mother hoping to raise funds and awareness for mental health

    Local Partners