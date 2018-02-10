Visit to Clarence boosts China's link

Clarence Valley Anglican School hosted 24 Chinese exchange students for a week on a cultural visit.

The students were billeted out amongst the CVA's community, for a once in a lifetime experience in the Valley.

Head of Clarenza Campus Aaron Dewhurst from CVA said having the students was a tremendous opportunity for the other school students.

"The students got to explore different cultures, giving them worldly experience and allowed them to create new friendships. Hopefully lifelong.”

"They have been going to a range of activities such as Wooloweyah beach, experience surfing for the first time. They walked across Grafton bridge to show some of the beautiful highlights of our town. They have been in classes and integrated into our lessons. My partner and I were also fortunate enough to have two boys, ” said Mr Dewhurst.

Organiser Ella Wang from the International Exchange Association for Education and Culture Australia said they work with schools around Australia where they can send the exchange students.

"We work with NSW education department and Queensland education department as well every year they will assign us with different schools.”

"And all the students they come from all over China. We have other schools too that come from different parts of china, ” Ms Wang.