Sunrise at Yamba Ocean Pool. Picture: Supplied by My Clarence Valley
Travel

Visitor interest healthy sign of things to come

Lesley Apps
14th May 2020 5:00 AM
LIKE most holiday hot spots, the tourism trade in the Clarence Valley has hit the skids since coronavirus arrived and took over our lives and livelihoods, but encouragingly the pace in which businesses and service organisations have responded and adapted has been remarkable.

Clarence Valley Council’s tourism platform My Clarence Valley was quick off the mark offering local businesses, particularly those who rely on holiday-makers, somewhere they could come together to promote their services and offer home delivery to locals in these uncertain times.

It’s Shop Local: From the Couch concept has been a great success according to council’s Marketing & Brand Officer Lou Gumb.

The online platform is a comprehensive guide to Clarence Valley businesses operating through the lockdown with online presences and home delivery options including takeaway food, fresh produce and fashion and gift shopping.

“Lots of businesses have adapted to offer this and many are considering continuing home delivery post COVID -19,” Ms Gumb said.

On the tourism front, she said My Clarence Valley was still getting plenty of interaction and engagement their social media platforms from people wanting to visit the region once holiday restrictions have been eased.

“One of the top things people are looking forward to going to is the beach. People are saying they haven’t cancelled their holidays but postponed them. So hopefully those Easter travellers who missed out, especially the interstate visitors from the Gold Coast and Brisbane, will be coming back at the first opportunity they have.”

She said the future was promising as they had also started to receive inquiries about the Jacaranda Season from around the country. “This is great news as obviously we are going to see a decline in international visitation to Australia this year.”

“Camping is also a hot topic in this area as well as the Clarence canoe and kayak trail.”

To support local businesses online, visit Shop Local: From the Couch at www.myclarencevalley.com and follow the link.

Grafton Daily Examiner

