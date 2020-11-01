Visitor restrictions eased at Northern NSW hospitals

Visitor restrictions have been eased in hospitals across the Northern NSW Local Health District, including at Maclean District Hospital.

NORTHERN NSW Local Health District has partially relaxed some visiting restrictions introduced in Clarence Valley hospitals during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow more visitors in our hospitals.

From October 31 visitor restrictions will be eased to allow the following:

General and Mental Health Inpatient Units:

A maximum of two visitors per one hour visiting session, with two one hour visiting sessions allowed per day. This means four individuals could visit across the two sessions.

Maternity Units:

Siblings can now visit, on the condition that they are currently well.

MPS sites:

Four designated visitors a day, being two visitors at a time, for one hour.

Visitor hours will remain restricted to between 1pm and 6pm daily.

“We know this move will be welcomed by many in our community,” NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said.

“While the restrictions have undoubtedly been a challenge for patients, carers and visitors, they were a necessary step to keep our patients and the broader community safe during the height of the pandemic.

“We want to thank everyone in the wider community, our staff and our patients, for their co-operation during these difficult months.”

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones at the official opening of the $17.5 million Grafton Base Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre.

Health screening will stay in place at all NNSWLHD facilities, including hospitals and community health centres. Visitors are also required to wear masks while inside a health facility.

Anyone entering a facility will have their temperature checked and be asked a series of questions to determine they are well and have not visited any COVID hot spots in the past 14 days.

“If you are unwell, or have any symptoms of cold or flu, however mild, please self isolate and get tested immediately for COVID-19,” Mr Jones said.

“We have not seen the end of the pandemic, and I urge everyone to continue to keep a safe distance from others, wash hands regularly and use hand sanitiser, and wear a mask when out and about in locations where it’s not possible to physically distance.”

There are more than 300 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW. To find your nearest clinic visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-andothers/clinics or contact your GP.