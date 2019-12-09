VIVA LE REVOLUCION!: Amazing photos from dance concert

Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

IT WAS a show that started with a bang as the entire cast showed their stuff at the start of show.

Then everyone from the tiniest of tots, to the experienced tap ladies kept the momentum up at the Revolucion Dance Studio annual concert.

The studio performed three concerts over the weekend at Maclean Civic Hall, with special fundraising to help a Yamba family battling cancer. The show showed off the styles at the studio including tap, ballet, contemporary jazz and hip-hop.

Check out the amazing range of photos from the concert: