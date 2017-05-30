VIVID SYDNEY 2018: Samsung changes face of Luna Park

SAMSUNG has partnered with the Vivid Sydney Festival for the first time to literally change the face of Luna Park.

The personalised facelift will make the popular amusement park entrance a highlight of the 2018 festival, using the technology of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones.

At 'The Night. Reimagined.' participants will have the opportunity to turn their selfie into a personalised AR Emoji that will be projected on to, and become the face of, Luna Park. Only nine times in its 83-year history has the iconic face of Luna Park changed its appearance, and this marks the first time it will be done with an emoji.

Every part of 'The Night. Reimagined.' is Instagram-worthy. Picture: Supplied

The Night. Reimagined

'The Night. Reimagined.' is a two-storey, 9-shaped labyrinth, featuring two kilmotres of LED strip lights inside the structure.

Visitors will be able to choose between two different pathways on entry, for a 90-metre 'light and sensory voyage'.

The first journey will introduce participants to the AR Emoji and Slow-mo redefined features of the Samsung S9 and S9+, while the second leads visitors through an audio light and soundscape experience.

You're guaranteed to enjoy stunning light and sound installations within ‘The Night. Reimagined'. Picture: Supplied

Samsung's 'The Night. Reimagined.' attempts to creates the perfect environment to experience the Galaxy S9's low-light camera capabilities.

Every part of the event offers unique, Instagram-worthy moments.

Attendees will walk away with a digital souvenir pack, which contains images and selfies from the activation, including their very own AR Emoji on Luna Park and/or a bespoke slo-mo video.

"What we're doing at Luna Park and the Sydney Opera House Forecourt is truly unique and I encourage everyone to come and experience it for themselves," Samsung Australia's vice president of IT and Moble Garry McGregor said.

"It won't be long before Vivid Sydney attendees get to make history by becoming the new faces of Sydney's iconic Luna Park," creative director for Vivid Sydney Ignatius Jones said.

"Vivid Sudney is about finding new ways for technology, art and innovation to floriously come together, and with this installation, Samsung has really delivered."

Installation details

The installation will be on the Sydney Opera House Forecourt from 6pm every night during Vivid Sydney, from Friday 25 May - Saturday 16 June 2018.

Spaces are limited and high demand is expected. Visitors are advised to arrive early. To find out more, visit http://www.vividsydney.com/event/light/night-reimagined.

Calling all Australians

Samsung is also giving one lucky Australian and three guests the change to be the first faces of Luna Park on the opening night of Vivid Sydney on Friday 25 May 2018. The prize pack includes flights, accommodation and a number of other goodies. To enter, visit your nearest Samsung store or visit http://www.samsung.com/au/samsungstore/vivid/.

Vivid lights up Sydney Opera House: THE Sydney Opera House - one of our country’s most iconic landmarks - has again be lit up in a stunning display for Vivid Sydney. Credit: YouTube/Sydney Opera House via Storyful