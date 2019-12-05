Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drink driver pays with more than hangover after “bad” decision-making.
Drink driver pays with more than hangover after “bad” decision-making.
Crime

Vodka drinking ‘stuffs’ driver

by Marcel Baum
5th Dec 2019 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE has explained to a high-range drink driver why he is "stuffed" after the defendant drank vodka in the middle of the night to soothe a sore throat.

Appearing at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on December 2 Darryl John Woods, 52, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor.

The court heard Woods had been breath-tested in Dayboro at 8.50am on September 22.

Police prosecutor Graham Turner said Woods told police he had consumed vodka the night before after waking up with a sore throat.

Tests would later confirm he had a breath-alcohol limit of 0.171 per cent.

The defendant, who was self-represented, said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision to drive.

"I was supposed to be picked up by my partner who slept in so I decided to drive," Woods said.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan questioned Woods' decision-making.

"You make some bad decisions when you have a belly full of grog don't you?" Mr Morgan said.

The magistrate impressed on Woods, who had been paying hundreds of dollars a week to be driven around since his disqualification, the seriousness of his situation.

"Because you're over the 0.15 limit you can't get any kind of licence whatsoever, so you're stuffed as far as that's concerned," Mr Morgan said.

"And you've got to treat really seriously the disqualification period because the consequences are horrendous.

"A disqualification period for a reading of this nature would normally be in the order of eight or nine months.

"If you get picked up driving with a court disqualification the next disqualification will be two years.

"You will also have to get an alcohol interlock device which will be an expensive process."

Woods, who had been without a licence for two months, received a further disqualification of six months and an $800 fine.

More Stories

drink driver drink driving vodka

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

        premium_icon Closing date revealed for old Grafton jail

        News THE closing date has been released, with staff uncertain of their employment future

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:33 AM
        POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #18-15

        News The list continues as we get closer to the top 10. Who will make it in today’s...

        Free breakfast to free mind from fires

        premium_icon Free breakfast to free mind from fires

        News Fresh from facing a fire distaster himself, Harwood Hotel owner wants to help...

        Myall Creek blaze burns through 114,700 hectares

        Myall Creek blaze burns through 114,700 hectares

        News RFS says people should prepare to activate bush fire survival plans