Guy Sebastian's unique outfit stole the show during The Voice grand finale.

The coach's unique suit/turtle neck combo certainly sparked a reaction with viewers.

Some thought he looked like a Bond villain. Others suggested his stylist might have been vision impaired.

Guy Sebastian on The Voice.

But the grand finale wasn't about Guy. It was about the four finalists: Siala, Johnny, Chris and Stellar.

And in the end there could only be one winner, and that was Chris Sebastian who took home $100,000 and a recording contract with EMI Music Australia.

It was a surprising result and despite the fact the winner was determined by public votes, some viewers were shocked that Chris won.

Have a look below for the highlights and lowlights from the grand finale.

Originally published as Voice finale: Guy's outfit brutally mocked

Whoever is styling Guy’s clothing choices should be voted off ... #TheVoiceAU — samlenton (@thegreatlenny15) July 19, 2020