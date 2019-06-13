Voice hunk’s secret past revealed as Nine stays tight-lipped

Channel 9 has kept under wraps standout Voice contestant Chriddy Black's secret past despite the aspiring singer appearing on three websites, using another name.

And in fact Confidential can reveal Chriddy isn't actually his real name.

Chriddy Black on The Voice.

The 26-year-old singer, who is from the Gold Coast and is being mentored by Guy Sebastian on the reality show, goes by the name Chris Black.

When contacted, a Nine representative said: "Chriddy is the name he auditioned with, as it's his nickname. He is a part-time model, this wasn't the focus of his story as it's not his goal in life."

A screenshot from Reel model management website of The Voice contestant Chriddy.

Black is on the books with three different agencies - Reel Models, SASS Management and N Model Management.

He is six foot tall with a chest measurement of 39 inches and a size 32 waist and a 10 shoe with brown eyes and hair.

The Voice spokesperson said contestant Chriddy didn’t see modelling as a long-term career.

Black has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram. His image feed is filled with modelling shots, including a shoot he did with Hollywood star KJ Apa and Aussie actor Lincoln Lewis.

