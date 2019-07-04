Voice of a Nation makes her way to Grafton

ACCLAIMED singer-songwriter, classically trained pianist, and Australia's most successful Eurovision performer Dami Im will take to the Saraton Theatre stage next month as she brings her Dreamer Tour to the Clarence Valley.

Dami will bring her four-piece band to Grafton's historic performance space to showcase all her hits and fan favourites and was very excited about the opportunity to sing in such a beautiful venue.

"It sounds perfect, so it should be a fantastic show in Grafton."

This will be Dami's first time in the Jacaranda City and she said she particularly liked to get out into small places she hasn't performed in before.

"We love touring around the country together and it's a really special experience when we go into regional towns. You feel appreciation for just being there. It's really nice when people want you to be there and want to hear your music. I love that and love to perform and connect with people who feel that way. Music really has the power to connect and unite people from different walks of life."

The Korean-born performer said she did have a diverse range of people coming along to her shows "from really young kids and teenagers to older people".

"It's really nice. For me it's always all about the music and about the melody and the lyrics of the song. I think everyone can relate to that, music can speak to different generations at once."

Dami shot to fame after winning the popular reality TV program X-Factor in 2013 but like most opportunities in showbiz they can be fleeting if you aren't prepared to do the work.

"For the first few years after winning I was grateful for having that opportunity, to do what I love to do but afterwards, you really have to work on it and fight for it. For me, I had to really think about what made people want to listen to my music. What was unique about me, and why would people want to keep coming back to my shows."

She said it always came back to her original music.

"I just wanted to share more music from my heart and write songs from a really truthful place, an open way without too many filters. I didn't just want to write for the sake of having a hit song. It's important to have that depth in the music. I want to believe that's what people like about my shows and my music, that connection I try to make, when I open up I hope people can relate to the songs on a personal level, see something through their own lens and their experiences, when that happens it can be a really powerful thing."

Dami said there was no easy path when it come to carving out a career in the entertainment industry.

"I went through a lot of trial and error. I was never afraid to go for something a bit different and out of my comfort zone in terms of the fashion, even with my music. I'd try different things and think 'You know what? That's really cool. I'm going keep doing that.' Or 'Oh, that's not very good'," she laughed. "Over time that approach helped to shape me and my look and my sounds. It will continue to evolve but I think that's the fun for me, to just keep trying different things and enjoy that process. I think I've become more myself, more comfortable in my look and sound and the way I present myself over those years."

Dami said Australia has been hugely supportive of her music career, the country presenting much more diversity in the industry than ever before.

"This country has so many different faces, different colours and stories to share. It's a melting pot of all sorts of different cultures. That's what makes Australia so great. Being a Korean immigrant and being able to have this love and support from so many Australians is a testament to how open-minded the country has become. I mean I got to represent Australia in Eurovision. I think that was really cool that they sent a Korean-Australian girl to represent them.

"I still have a lot of support from that experience. I've had fans fly in from Europe and America to see my shows in Australia. That's a long way to come, so that's a really cool thing to happen. I'd like to go back overseas and do some shows when it's the right time."

Of course to possess a voice like Dami's and also be a consummate pianst isn't something that just happens overnight, the singing star years in the making, long before she stepped out on the X-Factor stage.

"I really started singing in my bedroom as a teenager. I wasn't very good but I recorded myself on my computer and listened back. That's how I started to teach myself. I did that for years and years, obsessed with recording my voice. The house wasn't sound proof so my parents had to put up with all the terrible noise and repetition of the same lines over and over again. I felt sorry for them but good on them for putting up with it," she laughed.

She later studied classical piano achieving her degree before embarking on her first professional singing training obtaining her jazz voice master at the Conservatorium in Queensland.

"That gave me a really good foundation to go on and do the pop stuff."

Dami said she became interested in that genre in Korea, listening to K-Pop before moving to Australia with her family in 1998.

"All my friends here were listening to Spice Girls and Kylie Minogue and Mariah Carey. Mariah was the first singer I thought was really incredible so I tried to imitate what she was doing. Then it was Beyonce and all those big singers."

And that education and pedigree of performer shows as Dami Im enjoys the heights of a successful music career here in Australia.

And while she will be touring solidly for the next few months she will also be releasing new music sometime during the tour.

Her songwriting is hugely important to the singer and musician, a craft she began to hone during her university years. "I started to write my own songs in my early 20s. I love writing music. It's like a therapy session because I get to put down what I'm thinking and feeling, my experiences onto paper and to music. And when I perform I want the audience to know the story behind these songs so that get to know me and feel that connection that I keep talking about. It's the best part about performing."

Dami Im's Dreamer Tour arrives at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Saturday, August 3. Tickets are on sale at the Saraton Theatre or through their website.