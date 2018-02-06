Voice of experience gets nod for Group 2 gig

Clint Greenshields has been offered the chance to help mould the next generation of Group 2 players after being named as the coach of the under-23 representative team.

HAVING just been named as the coach of Group 2's under-23 representative team, Clint Greenshields admits that a year ago coaching wasn't even on his radar.

That was until he started imparting the rugby league knowledge he acquired over more than a decade playing in the NRL and English Super League to younger teammates at the Grafton Ghosts in 2017.

"I want to try and pass on that knowledge and beforehand I didn't realise how much knowledge I did have until I actually had to implement it into a full season," Greenshields said.

"I didn't realise how well I communicated it either, that's another skill set.

"Getting up in front of people and trying to motivate them to be better is what I do with personal training but when you've got a whole group of guys at the same time, getting them on board and getting them to buy into the philosophy. I definitely don't have that skill set down pat but it's a skill set that I've acquired that's for sure."

Running through a list of the coaches he's learnt from over the years, it's easy to see how Greenshields has managed to build up such a large book of football smarts.

"I realised I'd built up such a wealth of knowledge having Wayne Bennett as a coach, and having Craig Bellamy, Tim Sheens, Trent Robinson, Nathan Brown, Mick Potter. These guys are very intelligent coaches and they've won countless amount of grand finals," the 36 year-old said.

"I think my structure and the way that I've got things organised is a mix between them all."

Taking on the role as the coach of the Group 2 team, Greenshields said he's excited to be in charge of what he sees as an extremely talented young playing group.

"The 18, 19 and 20 year-olds now are big strong men, they're not kids anymore. You've only got to look at Dylan Collett, he's a 20 year-old and he's a monster," he said.

"He's got the potential to play NRL and there's a lot of kids not far behind him. Hopefully we can try and give the guys in this team hat link that they need and some strategies and some structure to try and help them be better players this year, next year and hopefully move into a NRL system."

Having been part of the Clayton Cup winning team at the Ghosts last year, Greenshields said he won't be playing again in 2018.

"I've got a little seven month-old and I don't want to take that time away from her. An hour and a half up to Grafton then an hour and a half back, it's just the travel," he said.

"It's not the footy. I still love to play and my body feels great and I loved actually being around the guys and coaching but it's just that time away from her, I don'twant to take that away.

"This new role will give me an opportunity to stay in rugby league in the local community and hopefully help some people and who knows, it might even pave the way for future coaching myself."

Group 2 management has also announced that Adam Wellington will again be the coach of the Group 2 Ladies Tag team.