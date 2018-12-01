Voice of sport to launch book in Valley

AS A commentator for ABC Grandstand for more than 18 years, Peter Newlinds was one of the voices of sport for many Australians, covering everything from cricket, rugby league, AFL, Commonwealth Games and Sydney to Hobart yacht races.

Newlinds is now the subject of his book Around the Grounds, and the Clarence Valley plays a major role in the story of the veteran broadcaster.

"My father was from Grafton and his side of the family has ties to the area going back as far as the 1860s,” Newlinds said.

"People ask me how I got started in broadcasting. I knew I loved cricket and made a connection between cricket and radio.

"Over time your career turns into one story and when you finish it's fun to look back and put it all together.”

Peter Newlinds will launch Around the Grounds at Yamba Library on December3 at 2.30pm, Maclean Library on December4 at 2.30pm and Grafton Library on December6 at 6pm. For more details visit www.aroundthegrounds book.com.