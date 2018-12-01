Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEHIND THE MIC: Peter Newlinds at ABC Grandstand.
BEHIND THE MIC: Peter Newlinds at ABC Grandstand. Contributed
Sport

Voice of sport to launch book in Valley

1st Dec 2018 1:00 AM

AS A commentator for ABC Grandstand for more than 18 years, Peter Newlinds was one of the voices of sport for many Australians, covering everything from cricket, rugby league, AFL, Commonwealth Games and Sydney to Hobart yacht races.

Newlinds is now the subject of his book Around the Grounds, and the Clarence Valley plays a major role in the story of the veteran broadcaster.

"My father was from Grafton and his side of the family has ties to the area going back as far as the 1860s,” Newlinds said.

"People ask me how I got started in broadcasting. I knew I loved cricket and made a connection between cricket and radio.

"Over time your career turns into one story and when you finish it's fun to look back and put it all together.”

Peter Newlinds will launch Around the Grounds at Yamba Library on December3 at 2.30pm, Maclean Library on December4 at 2.30pm and Grafton Library on December6 at 6pm. For more details visit www.aroundthegrounds book.com.

abc grandstand peter newlinds sport sport commentator
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    OPINION: Looking to future, learning from past

    premium_icon OPINION: Looking to future, learning from past

    Opinion Short-term gains, but no future in ripping our natural resources

    • 1st Dec 2018 1:00 AM
    Big plans for cabaret queen's first Grafton appearance

    premium_icon Big plans for cabaret queen's first Grafton appearance

    Entertainment Our exclusive chat with stage star Rhonda Burchmore

    • 1st Dec 2018 1:00 AM
    Corcoran park masterplan goes through

    premium_icon Corcoran park masterplan goes through

    Council News Reed destruction a hot topic for updated plan

    • 1st Dec 2018 1:00 AM
    End of an era for Junction Hill pioneers

    premium_icon End of an era for Junction Hill pioneers

    Life Residents bid farewell to their neighbours after 55 years

    • 1st Dec 2018 1:00 AM

    Local Partners