Jackie Taffs presented with her award for Marine Rescue Volunteer of the Year at the Rotary NSW & ACT Emergency Services Community Awards in Sydney last night.
Voice of Wooli Marine rescue honoured in awards

Adam Hourigan
by
2nd Jun 2018 8:59 AM

THE voice of Marine Rescue Wooli, Jackie Taffs has been recognised as the Marine Rescue volunteer of the year at the Rotary NSW & ACT Emergency Services Community Awards.

Ms Taffs citation read that she devoted 16 years to the safety of boaters on an isolated stretch of the Northern NSW coastline.

"She has maintained an around-the-clock marine radio service, operating from both the unit's radio base and her home, to track vessel movements and initiate emergency operations in response to distress calls from boaters in peril on the water.

"She has willingly shared her expertise with her fellow volunteers and the boating community. For more than a decade she has provided Radio Operator and Watch Officer training and professional development programs for members of Marine Rescue NSW units in the Northern Rivers Region and managed boat licence courses for more than 2,000 individuals and groups.@

Speaking before the awards, Ms Taffs said that her nomination as a nomination for women in the country who were older.

She said that one of the main things she had done is create a training program with a friend and radio operator to improve the professional outlook of Marine Rescue in the Northern Rivers.

"We are not financed by the State Government like SES and RFS, we really have to work on public image. Radio is the shopfront of Marine Rescue NSW.”

The emergency services personnel were honoured at a dinner in Sydney last night.

