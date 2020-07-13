Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

VOICES FOR THE EARTH: Counting koalas

by Leonie Blain, Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition
13th Jul 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

For years there has been widespread concern about koala population decline in NSW.  The black summer bushfires have made this a much more urgent concern - a matter recognised by the Legislative Council committee inquiring into koala populations and habitat in NSW.

The committee's report (Koala populations and habitat in NSW ) was released on June 30.  In referring to the scale of koala loss during the fires, it stated that "without urgent government intervention to protect habitat and address all other threats, the koala will become extinct in New South Wales before 2050."

It also referred to the current estimate of 36,000 koalas in NSW as being outdated and unreliable.

Estimating koala numbers has always been difficult because they camouflage well and are difficult to locate.

A group of researchers associated with the University of Newcastle who have been experimenting with heat-detecting drones to locate koalas  think that they may have a more efficient and cost-effective solution.

In an article in The Conversation (July 7)  these researchers  described their testing of this new technique in Port Stephens in the winter of 2019 in an area where the koala population was widely dispersed.

They stated that by searching forests on foot at night with spotlights they found on average about one koala every seven hours.   When they used a thermal drone at night in these same forests, they found an average of one koala every two hours.

The search was conducted using a drone with both a thermal and a colour camera flown back and forth so that no spots were missed.  When they saw a large infrared blob in the tree canopy, they paused the drone to capture GPS data and detailed images.

The next day, using the drone again, they were able to verify these night time detections and obtain very high-resolution colour images as well as thermal images.

The researchers believe this technique could be used to assess koala numbers in fire-burnt areas in coming months.  And there are many other possibilities for its use in locating other threatened species in isolated refuges or difficult terrain in Australia and elsewhere.

More Stories

environment koalas voices for the earth
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reveal fight for Mani’s life after shark attack

        premium_icon Police reveal fight for Mani’s life after shark attack

        News 'That young man didn't die alone on the beach. If the family can take anything from it, I hope that they can find some peace in knowing that.'

        Expert confirms type of shark responsible for fatal attack

        premium_icon Expert confirms type of shark responsible for fatal attack

        News A biologist has confirmed the type of shark responsible.

        Farewell to the gentleman of Lawrence

        premium_icon Farewell to the gentleman of Lawrence

        Feature Three generations of Brein Bancroft’s family sharing their memories

        Trainers take early winnings on Maclean Cup Day

        premium_icon Trainers take early winnings on Maclean Cup Day

        Horses Local heavyweights light up the track in the closing day of the July Carnival in...