VOICES OF THE EARTH: Heeding scientific advice

The World Heritage listed Daintree Rainforest, part of the Wet Tropics region of North Queensland. Rainforest trees, ferns and palms grow beside the Jindalba Boardwalk near Cow Bay. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

Having written several columns recently, attempting to paint a positive picture of the environment in these turbulent times, a recent Maryland University report has brought me back to earth.

It opens with the depressing fact that the rate of loss of “pristine tropical rainforest” increased last year across the planet to the equivalent of a football pitch every six seconds”.

The fact that the study is based on satellite analysis probably means the description of those lost forests, if not their extent, possibly paints a gloomier picture than it really is. After all, given man-kind has trashed almost every corner of the globe, truly “pristine” rainforest is now a rarity.

That’s not to say that last year’s forest loss, mainly through land-clearing and bushfire, is any less tragic, retaining and even increasing forests across the world is crucial if we are to leave a world to future generations that is suitable for human habitation.

Rod Taylor, from the World Resources Institute, part of the Global Forest Watch network that released the analysis, highlighted the fact that Australia’s recent blazes had been far more intense because of the preceding drought and record high temperatures. This combination saw Eucalyptus trees killed outright, despite their renowned resilience and ability to bounce back after fire. As Taylor explained: “A normal fire might char the bark of a tree, this year’s fires turned many trees into charcoal sticks,”

The Bushfire Royal Commission has heard from one witness after another, explaining how forest management in Australia is adding to the flammability of those forests, specifically over-logging and excessive burning.

For decades Australia’s scientific community has been starved of resources, seemingly because they dared to deliver news that was politically unpalatable. However, there is cause for guarded optimism following the government’s handling of the Covid 19 pandemic, where our leaders acted promptly on the advice of scientific experts.

Is it too much to hope that a similar level of attention will be given to experts on scientific based fire and forest management in the aftermath of this crisis? - John Edwards Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition