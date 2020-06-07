Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The World Heritage listed Daintree Rainforest, part of the Wet Tropics region of North Queensland. Rainforest trees, ferns and palms grow beside the Jindalba Boardwalk near Cow Bay. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE
The World Heritage listed Daintree Rainforest, part of the Wet Tropics region of North Queensland. Rainforest trees, ferns and palms grow beside the Jindalba Boardwalk near Cow Bay. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE
News

VOICES OF THE EARTH: Heeding scientific advice

John Edwards
7th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Having written several columns recently, attempting to paint a positive picture of the environment in these turbulent times, a recent Maryland University report has brought me back to earth.

It opens with the depressing fact that the rate of loss of “pristine tropical rainforest” increased last year across the planet to the equivalent of a football pitch every six seconds”.

The fact that the study is based on satellite analysis probably means the description of those lost forests, if not their extent, possibly paints a gloomier picture than it really is. After all, given man-kind has trashed almost every corner of the globe, truly “pristine” rainforest is now a rarity.

That’s not to say that last year’s forest loss, mainly through land-clearing and bushfire, is any less tragic, retaining and even increasing forests across the world is crucial if we are to leave a world to future generations that is suitable for human habitation.

Rod Taylor, from the World Resources Institute, part of the Global Forest Watch network that released the analysis, highlighted the fact that Australia’s recent blazes had been far more intense because of the preceding drought and record high temperatures. This combination saw Eucalyptus trees killed outright, despite their renowned resilience and ability to bounce back after fire. As Taylor explained: “A normal fire might char the bark of a tree, this year’s fires turned many trees into charcoal sticks,”

The Bushfire Royal Commission has heard from one witness after another, explaining how forest management in Australia is adding to the flammability of those forests, specifically over-logging and excessive burning.

For decades Australia’s scientific community has been starved of resources, seemingly because they dared to deliver news that was politically unpalatable. However, there is cause for guarded optimism following the government’s handling of the Covid 19 pandemic, where our leaders acted promptly on the advice of scientific experts.

Is it too much to hope that a similar level of attention will be given to experts on scientific based fire and forest management in the aftermath of this crisis? - John Edwards Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition

clarence valley conservation coalition rainforests voices of the earth
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Junior football leading charge for return to the pitch

        premium_icon Junior football leading charge for return to the pitch

        Soccer Clarence football could be back as early as the start of July after a NNSWF announcement on Tuesday

        CENTRES: Vote for your Dream Team representatives

        premium_icon CENTRES: Vote for your Dream Team representatives

        Rugby League It’s time to vote for your Daily Examiner Clarence Valley Dream Team of the Decade...

        “When is it going to stop?”

        premium_icon “When is it going to stop?”

        News When video footage emerged of George Floyd’s fatal encounter with Minneapolis...

        Protest by all means, but don’t stop there

        premium_icon Protest by all means, but don’t stop there

        Opinion The behaviour that lead to the US riots is happening in Australia, we just choose...