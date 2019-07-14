Menu
MESSAGE: "A heart beats at four weeks” is the slogan on the Emily's Voice billboard in Maryborough St. Mike Knott BUN110719NOT2
Pro-life group launches anti-abortion billboard in Bundy

Carolyn Booth
13th Jul 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 14th Jul 2019 7:45 PM
PRO-LIFE group Emily's Voice launched a media campaign this month, with Bundaberg selected as one location where the divisive topic has been splashed across a billboard.

Sitting atop a building in Maryborough St, the ad shows a photo of a woman's hands forming a heart shape over a pregnant abdomen, with the words "A heart beats at four weeks".

The ad was controversially removed from two NSW buses, a move which Emily's Voice CEO Paul O'Rouke said came after just one complaint.

"We have run these billboards before without incident," he said.

But he acknowledges this time the issue had gained more attention after America recently passed new restrictions on abortion in eight states.

"This time around they are attracting more attention, good and bad, possible because of foetal heartbeat laws in some US States," Mr O'Rouke said.

"Reaction is mostly positive. People appreciate the beauty and simplicity of the message.

"One complaint brought down our bus ads in NSW.

"We find it's the outraged minority who feel the need to decide for Australians what we should and should not discuss."

But Mr O'Rouke urged Bundaberg resident to have an open mind, check out its websites and congratulate and support women experiencing an unexpected pregnancy.

He said the Bundaberg billboard was one of more than a dozens throughout Queensland , NSW and Tasmania, but they were looking to roll out more.

"We chose Bundaberg because we have received strong financial and practical support," he said.

"Our goal is to increase funding to run concurrent campaigns nationally.

"At present we reach about five million people in fours states - all of Tassie, WA and parts of regional Queensland.

"We exist to help Australians fall in love with the unborn and support and encourage women experiencing an unplanned or crisis pregnancy."

But one Hobart pub has moved to assure its patrons, the ad, which appeared on a billboard on its roof, did not align with the views of its business

In response, pub staff put their own message up inside the bar and on social media, the ABC reported.

"We do not control the billboard above our building - this venue is pro-choice," the notice read.

Licensee and general manager Jacki MacPherson said she did not want the ad to upset customers.

Bundaberg News Mail

