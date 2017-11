Volleyholics serve the last point of the game before a loss to Acers Volleyball Club at the Jacaranda Volleyball Carnival.

Volleyholics serve the last point of the game before a loss to Acers Volleyball Club at the Jacaranda Volleyball Carnival. Caitlan Charles

The Jacaranda Volleyball Carnival has come to an end after a weekend of brilliant games.

Teams from up and down the mid north coast, Queensland and north coast defended on Grafton for the annual social competition.

Nineteen teams took on division one and two before two Brisbane teams stood their ground in a nail-biting division one final.

Results in Tuesday's Daily Examiner.