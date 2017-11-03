Volleyballers spike festival

SOCIAL OCCASION: G-Town volleyballers Dean Watkins and Matt Lions get ready for the Jacaranda Volleyball Competition at Jacaranda Thursday.

SOCIAL OCCASION: G-Town volleyballers Dean Watkins and Matt Lions get ready for the Jacaranda Volleyball Competition at Jacaranda Thursday. Caitlan Charles

VOLLEYBALL: Grafton might already be filled to the brim with tourists here to celebrate the Jacaranda Festival, but on Saturday, there will be a few more faces around town to take part in the annual Jacaranda Volleyball Carnival.

With teams coming from as far north as Brisbane and south as Port Macquarie, 19 teams will fill out the Grafton Sports Centre for the social event of the year for local volleyballers.

Grafton will host its very own team, organised by the Grafton Volleyball Association's Dean Watkins, whose love of volleyball spans 30 years and has been playing the Jacaranda Volleyball Carnival for almost as long.

"It's not a sport where you are taught to catch the ball... it's all skills and different coordination,” Watkins said.

"With the carnival, it's the social side of it (I enjoy), I will see people on the weekend that I haven't seen for 12 months and it's like we'd had a beer two minutes ago.

"We will have people there on the weekend who have come with their children when they were little, and their children now play alongside them, the atmosphere is just fun, that's what it is about for us.”

No one is quite sure how long the competition has been running, but it's a staple in the volleyball communities calendar.

Watkins said he, and everyone else, is not sure when it all kicked off, but it was definitely after the Jacaranda Basketball Carnival, which celebrated its 50th birthday this year.

"We tried to look it up once, and we probably have one of the worst record keeping systems that you'd ever come across,” he said.

"There are photos of people that none of us knew that were part of the association playing volleyball out in the old part of the stadium with sponsor posters on the wall for businesses that closed 20 or 30 years ago. It's been around for a long time.”

It's not all about playing this weekend though, everyone is encouraged to come and watch a thrilling game.

"The division one competition is serious, there are teams that come with the intention of winning at all costs, but for me personally it's fun to watch that are super competitive and are serious, I enjoy doing that,” Watkins said.

"You'll see more people standing and watching those games than playing their own. There are some very talented volleyballers.”

With Grafton's volleyball competition folding a few years ago, the carnival is a way of keeping the sport alive in the Clarence Valley.

Georgina McArthur, Grafton Sports Centre manager, said the Jacaranda Volleyball Carnival received a lot of support from the teams who come to play.

”We only ever get positive reviews,” she said. "It's probably one of the best carnivals we have in town, all the participants want to be there, they are happy to do their duty and happy to get involved and help out.”

McArthur said without Watkins, the carnival probably wouldn't happen.

”When I started here I had no idea about volleyball and he helped me get on top of it all,” she said.

”We'd be lost without Dean.”

The carnival kicks off at 8.30am on Saturday.

G-Town will step onto the court at 10.30am against Auschin.