Volunteer groups benefit from $5000 grants

Bob and Jan Carnaby with Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan who announced $5000 in funding for THE UNIT, a technology club for high functioning kids on the Autism spectrum.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan yesterday announced financial support for two Clarence Valley volunteer groups to help continue to provide important services to the community.

THE UNIT and Languages Other Than English Together With Us Grafton will both receive $5000 in funding each to allow them to continue and grow.

"Both organisations support many people in our community and are very deserving of this funding," Mr Hogan said.

"LOETUS Grafton supports people with culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds."

Mr Hogan said their grant will be provided to allow LOETUS to undertake training for translators and purchase new translator devices.

"It is important they are able to communicate effectively with people from non-English-speaking backgrounds. This will allow them to better serve our community," Mr Hogan said.

Cristina Avallone, Zumra Salkic, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, and Belinda Cooper following the announcement of funding for Languages Other than English Together with Us Grafton.

Mr Hogan said THE UNIT is a technology club for high functioning kids on the autism spectrum and their grant will be used to purchase new laptops for their programs.

"THE UNIT allows kids to explore their technology interests at their own pace in a safe environment, with support from professional mentors," Mr Hogan said.

"This will allow them to continue serving our community."