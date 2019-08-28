Menu
LAST CHAPTER: Margaret Fitzsimmons is retiring from her volunteer role at the Yamba library after 26 years.
Volunteer librarian getting books in order after 26 years

Adam Hourigan
28th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
AFTER 26 years, Yamba library volunteer Margaret Fitzsimmons will shelve her last book this month.

A familiar face in the library from 2-5pm once a week, Ms Fitzsimmons was always a busy bee during her volunteer shift.

"I never stop,” she smiled. "I just can't keep away from books.”

Retiring to Yamba to be closer to her brothers, it was her love of books that led her to join the library.

"I joined up at Yamba when I first moved to town and expressed an interest in volunteering, and the librarian who was there put me on,” she said.

Twenty-six years later she's retiring from her position, but Yamba librarian Jacqui Hinshaw said even though the library would lose Margaret as an official volunteer, she had joined the library book club where she still helped out by packing up and washing all the tea cups.

"She just can't help herself,” Ms Hinshaw said.

"(Margaret) brings a smile to everyone in the library with her wicked sense of humour and quick wit.

"Our libraries can't function without volunteers, we are so thankful for them.”

Ms Fitzsimmons' current favourite reads were by Australian author Michael Robotham, with Ms Hinshaw saying Margaret often "stalks” his work.

"I couldn't live without our library, the books and the people,” Ms Fitzsimmons said.

"When my children were young I would say to them 'I'd throw out a kid before I throw out a book' and that would make them behave long enough for me to read a bit more.”

To honour Ms Fitzsimmons' incredible service, the library is having a special farewell afternoon tea for her today.

And while she's modest about being recognised, she said she'd now have to find something extra to do.

"I've started playing ukulele,” she said. "I'm not very good, but (teacher Anne Commerford) is very patient with me.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

