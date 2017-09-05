25°
Volunteer of the Year shows plenty of TLC

OVERALL WINNER: Tania Williams with Chris Gulaptis, Volunteer Group of the year winners Clarence Youth Action members Zac Masters and Acacia Endean and Senior Volunteer of the Year winner Donna van Leeuwan.
Adam Hourigan
by

THE CEO for the Centre for Volunteering wished she had a camera to capture the reaction of those she was awarding for their volunteering service.

Because on hearing her name announced as the Northern Rivers Volunteer of the Year yesterday, Tania Williams' hand went to her face with a mix of shock and pride.

"I'm still a bit sheepish about it all,” Ms Williams said afterwards. "It's a bit of a surprise because you see so many people do so much.”

"I don't want to sound stereotypical and say that I get back more than I put in, but the stuff I work with feeds and rejuvenates me.”

Ms Williams was awarded adult volunteer of the year and the overall title in recognition of her work with Yamba community radio station TLC FM, Live Prawn Productions and as an unpaid director of the Bendigo Bank. She has previously worked with the Surfing the Coldstream Festival as well as representing Chambers of Commerce in Yamba and Iluka.

"I think that when you see something that needs to be done, you can either be part of the solution, or you can be quiet,” she said.

"And since I can't be quiet I thought I'll be part of the solution.”

The Clarence Youth Action group were also recognised winning the Volunteer Group of the year out of 48 nominations from across the Northern Rivers.

The 30-strong group meets weekly to discuss and facilitate youth issues and activities, and member Acacia Endean said the group was something the community needed.

"It's a recognition of the opportunities actually available in the area.

"It just opens up so many doors where a lot of young people think that so many doors are shut for them.”

