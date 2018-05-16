Menu
OPPORTUNITY: Ebonee Weavers is a candidate for this year's Jacaranda Queen. Adam Hourigan
Jaca candidate gets inside scoop for Queen title

16th May 2018 5:00 AM

BORN and raised in Grafton, Ebonee Weavers has always loved the Jacaranda Festival, but volunteering for the annual event last year gave her a new appreciation for the festival.

After her experience working with former Jacaranda Festival co-ordinator Donna Hunt, Ms Weavers has decided to put her hand up to be this year's Jacaranda Queen.

"I did a lot of volunteer work (last year), and it really opened my eyes and I thought it's something that I want to do, give back to the community, and it's something I could use to build my confidence," she said.

"It was my first time experiencing the festival in that way, and it really was a massive eye-opener and made me think it's something that I'm going to work on and want to be a part of."

Working at I Scream has also helped infuse the 19-year-old with the Jacaranda Festival spirit.

"I know a lot about the festival because of my boss (Jacaranda Festival president Jeff Smith)," she said.

"With all the past Jacaranda Queens on the wall, it'd be good to get my photo up there too."

Ms Weavers, who is sponsored by the Jacaranda Hotel, has already hit the ground running in planning her fundraising events.

"I'm going to be out at South Grafton High School's athletics carnival, because that's my old school and I'm going to be scooping ice cream there," she said.

"What I'm focusing on at the moment is going to be getting some Gold Coast Titans down for my footy day."

