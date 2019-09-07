Volunteering has never been so easy at Rebound 2460

Volunteering for Rebound 2460 has proved to be an enjoyable experience for people.

AFTER an outstanding success with its first solo attempt earlier this year the organisers of a youth sport and life skills program are confident their second tournament will be even better.

Grafton's home grown version of the popular Midnight Basketball franchise Rebound 2460 will tip off on October 25 for its eight-week run until December 13.

Rebound 2460 chair Gary Martin said the task now for organisers was to attract the volunteers necessary to run the competition, which consists of eight weeks of youth-oriented basketball competition combined with lifeskill instruction.

Mr Martin said the local organisations move away from Midnight Basketball model made it easier for people to volunteer.

"What we're looking for is people with a real desire to help young kids develop into the best people they can be,” he said.

"With Midnight Basketball, there were a lot of guidelines for people to have specific skills for different roles.

"What we've done with Rebound 2460 has been to increase its flexibility so anyone can come in to help out.”

The increased flexibility has also made the activities much more attractive to its young users, Mr Martin said.

"We've taken a lot of the rigid competitiveness out, which the young people like,” he said.

"We pick the teams from the players available every night and don't stick with the same teams playing every week, whether players are available or not.”

Participating in Rebound 2460 puts young peope in contact with many of the youth services in the area.

"We found this worked really well during the last carnival,” he said. "Having the kids meeting up with the right services for their needs seemed to calm everyone down.

"Even the guys from the services commented on it, how calm and relaxed everyone was at each night.”

Player registrations for Rebound 2460 are available at: Camellia Cottage, 207 Takeaway, Headspace, South Grafton New School of Arts, EtC, Gurehlgam, Grafton Sports Centre and Social Futures.

ESSENTIAL DETAILS: People seeking to become volunteer helpers should contact Danielle Young on 0467858157, or go to the Rebound 2460 Facebook page.