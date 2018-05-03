What will our new-look SES look like?

Mark Somers is the new Richmond Tweed Commander for the NSW State Emergency Service.

THE lack of a locally-based regional controller for the Clarence Nambucca SES region has left its workers and volunteers without a voice amid a statewide restructure says a former Clarence Valley mayor.

Cr Richie Williamson said during his stint as mayor from 2008-16, the Clarence endured five major floods, including the 2013 flood which came within a few centimetres of flowing over the Grafton levees.

He said since the resignation of regional controller Caroline Ortell more than a year ago, her duties had been handled by the Richmond Tweed SES controller's office in Lismore.

"While I have no fears the SES would be able to respond to an emergency now, it is at the political level I have concerns," Cr Williamson said.

"The NSW SES has been engaged in a restructure and without a regional controller from our region with a seat at the table I have some grave concerns.

"I'm fearful that even with the best will in the world a regional controller from outside our area does not have the local knowledge to best represent this region."

Richmond Tweed and Clarence Nambucca regional controller Mark Somers assumed the joint role about a month ago.

"After Caroline's resignation Michael Harper, from Victoria, was appointed," Mr Somers said.

"Unfortunately he had to resign for family reasons a couple of months ago and I've been appointed into the role."

Mr Somers said throughout the recruitment process and in the period immediately after Mr Harper's unexpected resignation, there had been a deputy controller in place, responsible for overseeing both regions.

Mr Somers said the SES restructure reached an important milestone yesterday with details of the proposed changes sent out to staff members for consultation.

He said the aim of the restructure was to reduce expenditure at the "top end of the business".

"Hopefully it will provide service improvements and better able us to direct resources so we can better look after our volunteers," he said.

Mr Somers said the restructure was designed to work with a number of programs the SES was running to encourage more volunteers.

Cr Williamson said he could not say if Lismore's more recent flood disaster might sway thinking, but pointed out Grafton was just a few centimetres from a similar outcome in 2013.

"If we had something happen here now we wouldn't have someone with all the local knowledge at the helm and that's not good," he said.

"That is someone with the right connections to the government who'll represent our local concerns."

Cr Williamson said, in his opinion, the Clarence was ideally placed to be the centre of an SES region.

"At the Grafton Regional Airport we're builing a state of the art Rural Fire Service airbase," he said.

"You expect to inlcude a purpose built SES control room airbase co-located with the RFS .

"It would bring together a lot of efficiencies."

He said such a base would streamline all types of emergency operations and had the advantage of a location just a few hundred metres from the soon-to-be-completed Pacific Motorway.