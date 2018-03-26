Volunteers building blocks of the games

VOLUNTEERING is a community affair in the Valley, with residents jumping for the chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to offer their skills for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Volunteers or, known as their official title of 'Games Shapers', will work across 24 venues, including the Commonwealth Games village official hotels and competition venues.

The long process started in May last year with the selection process, with training starting in November, with more training continuing in March this year, mounting up to 360,000 hours of training in preparation for the start date of April 4.

It will mark the first time a Commonwealth Games will be held in a regional Australian city with residents in the Clarence keen to contribute to the 15,000 quota of volunteers needed for the massive event.

Susan Polsen who was chosen to volunteer at the medal ceremony's said she is excited and nervous for this opportunity.

"One of my friends who volunteered before shared the link application. I was thinking I could give that a go and do something on a grander scale," said Ms Polsen.

Michelle Worley said she decided to volunteer as she understood how many people it takes to put on great events.

"I have always loved sport so this was my opportunity give back and be involved in a really big event."

"At the games I will be part of the press team, working with competitors and their teams to fulfil their press obligations as they leave events.

"I look forward to meeting many overseas travellers. To letting them see the truly welcoming place Australia is."

This is going to be the fifth time the games will be held in Australia.

Vicki Marsh said she applied because it's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"I'm a spectator services in the convention centre. Where the netball and basketball is," said Mrs Marsh.

Julie Irvine said she applied for the legacy of going and giving back.

" I was a stay-at-home mum when I applied and I just started a new job and they are one of the sponsors too," she said.

Mrs Irvine said she is going to be located at the Carrara stadium looking after spectators while they enter the games, all the way through until they leave the games.

"Great opportunities and I get to be at the closing ceremony," she said.